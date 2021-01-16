McAuliffe holds commanding financial advantage in race for governor

Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe is in a dominant financial position in his bid to return to the Executive Mansion, according to reports compiled by the Virginia Public Access Project

McAuliffe, governor from 2014 to 2018, raised nearly $6.2 million last year and had $5.5 million in cash as of the year-end financial report, far outpacing his Democratic and Republican rivals.

McAuliffe, one of five Democrats seeking the party's nomination in a June primary, first made his name in the national party as a prolific fundraiser.

His top individual contribution in his new bid for governor was $250,000 from Sanjay Govil, chairman of the board at Infinite Computer Solutions and CEO of Zyter, Inc. The former governor, who this week announced an endorsement from U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, received a $100,000 contribution from the Californian's congressional campaign last month.

"My campaign is building a strong coalition with a shared vision to move Virginia forward, and I am proud to have the support of so many Virginians from across the Commonwealth,” McAuliffe said in a statement.