McAuliffe launches campaign for governor at Richmond public school, pledges $2B per year for education

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

McAuliffe comes into a Democratic race that so far had included only candidates of color, including two women. The race could yield the first Black female governor in U.S. Virginia elected the nation’s first Black governor since Reconstruction in Doug Wilder, who was the first African American elected governor in any state.

The other candidates in the Democratic contest are Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William; Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond; and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax. Del. Lee Carter, D-Manassas, this week filed paperwork with the state to raise funds for a campaign for governor but has not formally announced a run.

Former House Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, is seeking the Republican nomination. State Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, says she will run as an independent after GOP leaders chose to pick their party’s nominee in a convention.

On Tuesday evening, Politico reported that McAuliffe’s decision had “rankled” a number of national groups dedicated to electing female candidates and candidates of color.

Asked about such criticisms Wednesday, McAuliffe said: "I am laying my agenda out about how we take Virginia to the next level. Other candidates can release their plans. I'm telling you what I want to do for all Virginians."