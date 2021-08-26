McAuliffe leads Youngkin in new CNU poll; Ayala, Herring up on GOP rivals

Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe leads Republican Glenn Youngkin outside the margin of error, according to a new poll from Christopher Newport University.

McAuliffe, a Democrat, received 50% to 41% for Youngkin, with 6% undecided, according to the survey of 800 likely voters, conducted Aug. 15 to 23, which had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.

All three Democratic statewide candidates hold leads over their Republican counterparts heading into the homestretch of the fall campaign, according to the survey out Thursday from CNU and AARP Virginia.

McAuliffe, governor from 2014 to 2018, is seeking to become the first governor with a second stint in the Executive Mansion since Mills Godwin, who served as a Democrat from 1966 to 1970 and as a Republican from 1974 to 1978.

Youngkin is a former co-CEO of the Carlyle Group, a global private equity firm based in Washington.

While Youngkin holds a 16-point edge in southern and Southwest Virginia, the survey found that McAuliffe holds leads in the populous urban crescent. The Democrat is up 26 points in Northern Virginia, eight points in the Richmond area and 11 points in Hampton Roads.