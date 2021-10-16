McAuliffe outraises Youngkin in September; Democrats have cash advantage in statewide races

Miyares raised about $1.39 million in September and finished the month with $857,692. His largest donation for the month was $500,000 from RAGA Action Fund, an affiliate of the Republican Attorneys General Association.

House of Delegates

Here's a look at fundraising updates for key local contests for the House of Delegates.

* In Henrico County's House District 73, Republican Mary Margaret Kastelberg raised $272,603 in September, slightly more than the $263,236 raised by Del. Rodney Willett, the Democratic incumbent. But Willett finished the month with $178,058 on hand to Kastelberg's $157,744.

Kastelberg received a donation of $114,000 from RSLC PAC, the affiliate of the Republican State Leadership Committee. With the latest donation the PAC has contributed more than $500,000 to her bid, underscoring that the seat is a top priority for the GOP as it seeks to cut into or flip the Democrats' 10-seat edge in the House.

* In Henrico's House District 72, Schuyler VanValkenburg, the Democratic incumbent, raised $180,981 in September and finished the month with $232,588. His Republican opponent, Christopher Holmes, raised $61,655 in September and finished the month with $101,539 on hand.