McAuliffe outraises Youngkin in September; Democrats have cash advantage in statewide races

Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe raised $12.6 million in September, maintaining a financial edge on Republican Glenn Youngkin, who brought in $7 million in the month.
McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014 to 2018, finished September with about $7.8 million in cash on hand to $3.5 million for Youngkin, a former private equity executive.
All three Democratic candidates for statewide office finished September with twice as much cash on hand as their GOP opponents, although Republican Jason Miyares, the Republican candidate for attorney general, raised slightly more than Democratic incumbent Mark Herring during the month, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
The contest for governor continues to shatter fundraising records. Through September the candidates had combined to raise $88 million, dwarfing the prior record at this stage, when McAuliffe and Republican Ken Cuccinelli had combined to raise $49 million through September 2013, according to VPAP.
McAuliffe's biggest donor in September was DGA Action, an arm of the Democratic Governors Association, which contributed $1.1 million. With the new infusion DGA Action has pumped more than $12 million into McAuliffe's campaign.
Similarly, Youngkin's largest donation in the period was $1.5 million from RGA Right Direction PAC, an arm of the Republican Governors Association. The RGA previously had donate $4.45 million to Youngkin's campaign.
Youngkin's leadership PAC, Virginia Wins PAC, which reports on a different time schedule, reported raising $640,500 between July 1 and Sept. 30 and finished the month with $315,078.
Through August Youngkin had poured $16.5 million of his own money into his campaign and contributed an additional $1 million to his leadership committee. Youngkin did not add personal donations in September.
Princess Blanding, who is running for governor as the Liberation Party candidate, raised $8,367 in September and finished the month with a balance of $6,339.
In the contest for lieutenant governor, Democrat Hala Ayala, a delegate from Prince William County, raised $1.62 million in September and finished the month with $1.06 million in cash on hand. Ayala's biggest donation in the month was $200,000 from Everytown for Gun Safety.
Republican Winsome Sears, a former Norfolk delegate and business owner, raised $575,105 in September and finished the month with $480,965 on hand. Sears' largest donation in the month was $100,000 from RSLC PAC, affiliated with the Republican State Leadership Committee, which works to elect Republicans to down-ticket statewide offices.
In the contest for attorney general, Herring, who is seeking a third term, raised $1.26 million in September and finished the month with about $1.93 million in cash on hand. His largest donor in the month was Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund, which contributed $200,000.
Miyares raised about $1.39 million in September and finished the month with $857,692. His largest donation for the month was $500,000 from RAGA Action Fund, an affiliate of the Republican Attorneys General Association.
House of Delegates
Here's a look at fundraising updates for key local contests for the House of Delegates.
* In Henrico County's House District 73, Republican Mary Margaret Kastelberg raised $272,603 in September, slightly more than the $263,236 raised by Del. Rodney Willett, the Democratic incumbent. But Willett finished the month with $178,058 on hand to Kastelberg's $157,744.
Kastelberg received a donation of $114,000 from RSLC PAC, the affiliate of the Republican State Leadership Committee. With the latest donation the PAC has contributed more than $500,000 to her bid, underscoring that the seat is a top priority for the GOP as it seeks to cut into or flip the Democrats' 10-seat edge in the House.
* In Henrico's House District 72, Schuyler VanValkenburg, the Democratic incumbent, raised $180,981 in September and finished the month with $232,588. His Republican opponent, Christopher Holmes, raised $61,655 in September and finished the month with $101,539 on hand.
* In House District 66, where retiring Del. Kirk Cox has served for 30 years, Democrat Katie Sponsler raised $259,171 in September and closed the month with $43,072. Republican Mike Cherry raised $184,992 in the month, but finished with $151,750, giving him an advantage in cash on hand. The district includes part of Chesterfield County and the city of Colonial Heights.
* In House District 68, which includes Richmond’s Museum District and West End, a part of Henrico County, and stretches to the Midlothian area in Chesterfield, Dawn Adams, the Democratic incumbent, raised $99,201 in September and finished the month with a balance of $205,320. Republican challenger Mark Earley Jr. raised $81,525 in September and finished the month with $81,980.
Elsewhere, Democrats are making a push to save the seats of vulnerable incumbents. Four Democrats who face tough challengers each raised more than $500,000 in September: Del. Alex Askew, D-Virginia Beach, who faces Republican Karen Greenhalgh; Del. Nancy Guy, D-Virginia Beach, who faces Republican Tim Anderson; Del. Wendy Gooditis, D-Clarke, who faces Republican Nick Clemente; and Del. Joshua Cole, D-Stafford, who faces Republican Tara Durant.
