McAuliffe pushes jobs, 'skilled work force'; Youngkin says Virginia can do better

Some of the differences in how the states have recovered from the pandemic are structural, said Aubrey Layne, who served as finance secretary under Northam and transportation secretary under McAuliffe. "It's the nature of the economy that's different."

Northern Virginia, for example, remains closely tied to the federal government, so it lost fewer jobs during the pandemic than other states, but has had less room for growth.

The region's leisure and hospitality industries - such as hotels and restaurants - rely more on business travel and conferences than other metropolitan regions, so they've suffered more from the delay in employees returning to work in their government and private offices because of the coronavirus delta variant.

"I know that the D.C. area has really been suffering," said Waddell at the Federal Reserve.

Youngkin sees the differences as mostly political, with Virginia less able to compete with North Carolina and other states because of taxes and other costs of doing business, as well as educational policies that he contends lower standards for students who have to compete for high-skill jobs.

"If we don't compete with everything that we've got, the states around are going to continue to lap us, to run circles around us," he said at the Chamber conference.