McAuliffe, Youngkin offer competing visions on COVID and economy in final debate

In their second and final debate Tuesday Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin offered competing visions for how to bring the pandemic to an end and grow the state’s economy, but took similar positions on protecting LGBTQ students in public schools and agreed that the state will retain its right-to-work law.

The tone of the debate between the major party candidates for governor, held at the Alexandria campus of Northern Virginia Community College, was generally less combative than their first encounter Sept. 16. But the live broadcast, carried on NBC stations around the state, was interrupted about halfway by the third-party candidate in the race, Princess Blanding, who protested being left out of the debate, per standard rules that keep low-polling candidates off the stage.

McAuliffe and Youngkin will not face off in another debate ahead of the Nov. 2 election, failing to come to an agreement on more forums. McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014 to 2018, will need to overcome signs of waning enthusiasm among Democrats in the state to be elected for another term, but stands to benefit from Virginia’s tendency to favor his party in statewide elections. Youngkin, a former private equity executive, is trying to become the first Republican elected statewide since 2009 and has gained momentum among likely voters, according to recent polls.