McClellan announces 4th District bid amid backlash over primary plan

Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, declared her candidacy on Tuesday morning to succeed the late Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, and bring a different perspective to representing the district in the U.S. House of Representatives.

McClellan, 49, a corporate lawyer with 17 years of legislative experience in the General Assembly, formally jumped into a growing field of Democratic candidates for the vacant seat left by the sudden death of McEachin on Nov. 28 after a long battle with health effects from his treatment for colorectal cancer.

"It's time for a Black woman's voice to be heard in the Virginia congressional delegation, and the perspective that brings," she said in an interview before her campaign announcement next to the Bell Tower in Capitol Square in downtown Richmond on Tuesday morning.

Her formal announcement came a day after Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, declared his candidacy with support from a group of Black elected officials in the Richmond region, and less than two hours before Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, was scheduled to launch a surprise bid for the seat from his political base in Petersburg.

Others, including Chesterfield County businessman Tavorise Marks and former Del. Joseph Preston, D-Petersburg, also say they are seeking the Democratic nomination in a party firehouse primary next Tuesday night that already has sparked accusations of unfairness to working class voters.

McClellan sought the Democratic nomination for governor in 2021, losing to Terry McAuliffe in a five-candidate field.

Former state Democratic Chairman Paul Goldman threatened on Tuesday to file a lawsuit against the 4th District Democratic Committee over its vote on Monday night to hold the party primary on a weeknight instead of a Saturday, when more voters can attend and participate.

"Congressman Don McEachin understood that Democrats should be leading the fight to allow working families maximum access to the ballot, which is only possible in elections ARE NOT on Tuesday when you can do IT ON A SATURDAY," Goldman said in a blast text message.

Alexsis Rodgers, chair of the 4th District Democratic Committee, was not available for immediate comment.