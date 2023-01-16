McClellan doubles up with hefty assembly agenda, race for Congress

The words of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. were echoing in Parrish Hill Baptist Church on Sunday, when state Sen. Jennifer McClellan walked into the Charles City County church.

Yvonne Smith-Jones, vice president and treasurer of the Charles City County Democratic Committee, was reciting King's call to "give us the ballot" and send "good people to Congress" as McClellan arrived at the predominantly Black church. It was one of three churches she visited in the county during a two-day weekend swing through parts of the 4th Congressional District for her campaign to succeed the late Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, in Congress.

A special election on Feb. 21 will determine who will fill the seat left vacant since McEachin's sudden death on Nov. 28.

"It was just so timely when she walked into our church," Smith-Jones said in an interview on Monday. "As African Americans, we've always wanted the ballot box and wanted to vote."

On Monday, a state and national holiday to honor King, McClellan was back at the General Assembly in Richmond to push an ambitious agenda of legislation and budget amendments in her 18th - and she hopes final - session as a state legislator before she would become the first Black woman elected to Congress in Virginia.

Leon Benjamin, an African American pastor who is running against her, was meeting legislators and speaking at a gun rights rally in Capitol Square during Lobby Day, held each year on the King holiday.

For McClellan, a corporate lawyer and mother of two, the hectic schedule is nothing new.

"It's busy, but I like being busy," she said in an interview on Sunday night after appearing at a campaign meet-and-greet at Cul's Courthouse Grille in Charles City. The day before, McClellan met with Brunswick County voters in Lawrenceville.

Benjamin, pastor of New Life Harvest Church in South Richmond, appeared at a rally by the Virginia Civil Defense League, a gun rights advocacy group, and then made the rounds with legislators, "letting them know I'm running."

Both campaigns are trying to let voters know about the special election on Feb. 21, pitting a well-known state legislator against a familiar congressional candidate who has run for the 4th District seat twice before. McClellan, 50, won the Democratic nomination with almost 85% of the votes in a four-candidate field that included Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, in a firehouse primary on Dec. 20. The previous weekend, Republicans nominated Benjamin, 54, who lost to McEachin in 2020 and 2022 in the heavily Democratic congressional district.

No incumbent is running, but the challenge may be greater for Benjamin, who lost to McEachin by more than 91,000 votes in 2020 and by about 73,000 votes last November. He hasn't conceded either loss, trying to underscore concerns over "election integrity" that then-President Donald Trump raised after he lost to Democrat Joe Biden in 2020.

"I don't see how Benjamin gets very much traction in this race," said Bob Holsworth, a veteran political scientist in Richmond.

With such a wide margin of victory over Morrissey and two other candidates, McClellan "certainly elevated her stature," Holsworth said.

Benjamin is taking a much different approach than he did last year against McEachin, when he promised to be "an ULTRA MAGA Pro Trump congressman 100% of the time with ZERO COMPROMISE," referring to the former president's "Make America Great Again" slogan. Now, the Republican nominee is promising to be a "unifier" while side-stepping questions from local and national media about his refusal to concede his previous losses or Trump's.

"We're reaching out to meet people, transcending party politics and getting out the message that it's time to be united," he said in a phone interview on Monday.

McClellan's not convinced by the change in tone and message from Benjamin the third time around.

"Voters have already proven twice that they are not interested in sending someone like Mr. Benjamin to represent them in Congress," she said. "I think he's seeing that the voters aren't buying what he was selling."

Benjamin says he wants to debate McClellan on such issues as inflation, crime and school funding that would follow students to schools outside of their neighborhoods, including private, parochial and charter schools.

He contends that McClellan has refused his request for debate, but she says he hasn't directly asked her, nor has any organization offered to sponsor a joint appearance or debate. He debated McEachin in 2020, but the congressman refused to appear with him last year until he conceded the congressional and presidential election results in 2020.

McClellan said, "The good news is, we know exactly who the registered voters are in the district, and we are talking directly to them."

During the 46-day General Assembly session, McClellan's focus is mostly on a package of legislation that includes more state funding for schools and local funding for school buildings, a proposed constitutional amendment to protect women's right to an abortion and other reproductive health measures, affordable housing and energy, and putting into state code previous actions to create a state fund for Community Development Financial Institutions and ensure prior consultation of Indian tribes for construction projects that could affect tribal burial grounds or other community interests.

Her biggest challenge is likely to be winning support for a state child tax credit that would send $500 for each child under 18 to families making up to $100,000 a year in adjusted gross income. McClellan introduced a budget amendment last week for $564 million to pay for it.

"It's really a question of priorities," she said.

