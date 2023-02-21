Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, followed her friend and mentor, Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, into history on Tuesday with her election as the first African American woman from Virginia to serve in the United States Congress.

McClellan, 50, easily defeated Republican Leon Benjamin in a special election to succeed McEachin, who died suddenly on Nov. 28, three weeks after winning his fourth term to represent Richmond and the 4th District. Benjamin suffered his third consecutive defeat as the Republican nominee in the heavily Democratic district after losing twice to McEachin by lopsided margins.

With 92% of the precincts reporting, McClellan had 72% of the vote.

Starting with remembrance of McEachin, McClellan promised a crowd of several hundred at the Richmond Marriot: “I will carry on his legacy.”

“We’ve done a lot of good here in Richmond, in the state house, and all of that needs to be done in Washington,” she said.

McClellan talked about Richmond’s history: how the city helped break ground with the election of the first Black man to represent Virginians in Congress — John Mercer Langston, elected in 1888. She noted how the city helped elect the second, Rep. Bobby Scott, D-3rd, who once represented Richmond. McEachin was the third.

She promised to carry on their legacy. Turning to point to her children, Jackson and Samantha, standing on the stage with her, she added: “I fight this fight so they don’t have to.”

McClellan will move to Congress after 18 years in the General Assembly. She entered the House of Delegates with McEachin in 2006, and succeeded him in the Senate in 2017 after his first congressional victory in a special election. The district includes all or parts of 15 localities, from Richmond, eastern Henrico and eastern Chesterfield, south to Brunswick and Greensville counties on the North Carolina border.

McClellan received 88% of the vote in Richmond, 81% in Henrico and 65% in Chesterfield. Benjamin led in only Colonial Heights and Prince George County.

McClellan’s victory was no surprise, after she won the Democratic nomination with almost 85% of the vote in a party-run firehouse primary on Dec. 20 against fellow Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, and two other candidates. She also held a strong advantage in campaign contributions and organization over Benjamin, a South Richmond pastor who had little financial support in his third bid for the 4th District seat.

Benjamin, 55, had lost to McEachin by 91,000 votes in 2020 and by almost 74,000 in November, but he never conceded either election because of concerns he voiced about election integrity. McEachin refused to debate him last year until he conceded the results of the 2020 election, and McClellan said they did not appear together or debate because she never received a formal invitation from his campaign or from a sponsoring organization.

He ran a completely different campaign this time than he did in the previous two races, during which he tied himself closely to former President Donald Trump and the “Make America Great Again” wing of the GOP. This year, he presented himself as a unity candidate focused on bipartisan cooperation in addressing “kitchen-table issues.”

“Calling it a Dem or Republican district doesn’t mean the problems are being solved,” Benjamin said on Tuesday morning outside of a polling place at Thomas Dale High School in Chesterfield County. “And I think if you will stick to the issues — high inflation, high gas prices, eggs cost about $12 — those are the issues people care about.”

The new strategy produced the same result on Tuesday.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin posted on Twitter: “Congratulations Congresswoman-elect @JennMcClellanVA on your historic election as Virginia’s first black, female representative!”

McClellan is expected to announce her impending resignation from the Senate before the General Assembly adjourns, as early as Saturday, to allow Senate President Pro Tempore Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, to set a date to elect her successor. Democrats hope to retain the seat in a special election, which would give them enough votes to defeat budget amendments and legislation expected from Youngkin. The Republican governor has been thwarted this year in his effort to bar most abortions after 15 weeks, with exceptions for pregnancy caused by rape or incest or that endangers the life of the mother. The assembly will convene for its “veto session” on April 12.

In addition to her distinction as the first Black woman elected to Congress from Virginia, McClellan becomes the fourth woman in the state’s congressional delegation — a Virginia record. She is the third named Jennifer, along with Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, and Rep. Jen Kiggans, R-2nd. She also joins Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, who represented parts of the Richmond area before political redistricting moved the 7th district to Northern Virginia and the Fredericksburg area last year.

The North Side resident will become the only member of Congress who lives in Richmond or the metropolitan area, restoring some of the clout the city lost in redistricting and due to McEachin’s death. Reps. Rob Wittman, R-1st, and Bob Good, R-5th, represent parts of the region, but live in Westmoreland and Campbell counties, respectively.

With McClellan’s election, eight of Virginia’s 11 members of the U.S. House are former members of the General Assembly. In addition, Rep. Don Beyer, D-8th, is a former lieutenant governor and U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine are former governors.

McClellan’s election to Congress relieves the sting of a disappointing third-place finish in the race for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in 2021. Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe won the nomination, but lost to Youngkin in the general election.

A corporate lawyer for Verizon, McClellan has built a sizable record as a legislator who has taken on complex, politically difficult issues, from electric utility regulation and environmental protection to women’s reproductive rights and the expansion of access to health care, especially for people with low incomes. She has worked with Republicans on modernizing outdated school buildings and fought them on access to guns and voting rights.

McClellan added to that record on Tuesday, when the House approved two bipartisan bills she had co-sponsored to restore State Corporation Commission oversight of electric utility rates and set higher standards for utility energy efficiency programs to benefit low-income customers. “These bills are important wins for Virginia’s consumers,” she said after the votes.

But the heart of McClellan’s campaign centered on civil rights, an issue of personal importance to her because of her family history. Her paternal great-great grandfather was an emancipated slave, and her grandfather was a civil rights attorney in Nashville, who defended civil rights protesters arrested during sit-ins at the city’s racially segregated downtown lunch counters in 1960.

Her mother, Lois Dedeaux McClellan, was the third of 14 children who grew up on Mississippi’s Gulf Coast, and the first of the children to graduate from high school and college. Now 90, she was able to vote for her daughter for the first time in the December primary in Petersburg, which is part of the congressional district, but not the 9th Senate District.

McClellan’s late father, James F. McClellan Jr., was an educator at Virginia State University, a historically Black institution in Ettrick in southern Chesterfield County, where she grew up. He also was pastor of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Petersburg, where she was born in 1972.

During the campaign, McClellan often invoked the legacy of Langston. Scott campaigned for her and appeared with her after her election victory on Tuesday night in Richmond. McEachin had been one of her political mentors since she attended the University of Richmond.

Civil rights also is a gender issue for McClellan, who paid homage during the campaign to former Rep. Shirley Chisholm of New York, who in 1968 became the first Black woman elected to Congress.

