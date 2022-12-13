McClellan, Morrissey announce 4th District bids amid backlash on primary

Sens. Jennifer McClellan and Joe Morrissey, both Richmond Democrats, declared their candidacies on Tuesday to succeed the late Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th.

McClellan, 49, a corporate lawyer entering her 17th year in the General Assembly, formally jumped into a growing field of Democratic candidates for the vacant seat left by the sudden death of McEachin, 61, on Nov. 28 after a long battle with health effects from his treatment for colorectal cancer.

"It's time for a Black woman's voice to be heard in the Virginia congressional delegation, and the perspective that brings," she said in an interview before her campaign announcement next to the Bell Tower in Capitol Square in downtown Richmond on Tuesday morning.

McClellan sought the Democratic nomination for governor in 2021, losing to former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in a five-candidate field.

Her formal announcement came a day after Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, declared his candidacy with support from a group of Black elected officials in the Richmond region.

Morrissey launched his bid for the seat in front of Petersburg City Hall.

“I’ve spent the better part of the last decade fighting for issues important to Virginia, like the environment, reforming our criminal justice system, investing in affordable housing, fighting for Virginians’ health care and preventing gun violence," Morrissey said.

He described himself as a “worker bee” in the General Assembly, touting his work across the aisle on criminal justice reform.

Others, including Chesterfield County businessman Tavorise Marks and former Del. Joseph Preston, D-Petersburg, also say they are seeking the Democratic nomination in a party firehouse primary next Tuesday night that already has sparked accusations of unfairness to working class voters.

Morrissey lambasted the 4th District Democratic Committee for setting the firehouse primary on Tuesday, Dec. 20 instead of Saturday, Dec. 17.

“It will have the direct effect of chilling and limiting voter turnout,” Morrissey said, charging that it was a decision by party elites that will disenfranchise Black mothers.

“It benefits one candidate in Northside, the West End where they can get out on Tuesday night,” he said, in an apparent reference to McClellan.

Former state Democratic Chairman Paul Goldman threatened on Tuesday to file a lawsuit against the 4th District Democratic Committee over its vote on Monday night to hold the party primary on a weeknight instead of a Saturday, when more voters can attend and participate.

"Congressman Don McEachin understood that Democrats should be leading the fight to allow working families maximum access to the ballot, which is only possible in elections ARE NOT on Tuesday when you can do IT ON A SATURDAY," Goldman said in a blast text message.

McClellan, asked about the decision after her campaign announcement, said the decision by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to set the special election on Feb. 21 and require the nomination of candidates by Dec. 23 "left them little choice."

"Mobilizing voters in less than a week would have been even more undemocratic," she said after a speech that emphasized the importance of voting rights that had been denied or suppressed by poll taxes and literary tests for her ancestors.

Committee Chair Alexsis Rodgers did not return requests for comment.

In its announcement on Monday night, the 4th district committee said it had set the "unassembled caucus" on Dec. 20 "in order to meet the time constraints of the Governor’s writ of election while operating a transparent, open, and fair election."

The committee said it will announce voting locations and times for the caucus, known as a firehouse primary.

Like Bagby, McClellan honored the legacy of McEachin, whom she had succeeded in the Senate in 2017 after his election to a redrawn congressional district with a minority-majority population in all or parts of 15 localities reaching from Richmond to the North Carolina line.

The new 4th was drawn under court order to correct racial gerrymandering by General Assembly Republicans who had packed Black voters into the 3rd District, represented by Rep. Bobby Scott, D-3rd, the second Black congressman in Virginia history after Rep. John Mercer Langston, elected in 1888.

McEachin was the third, but McClellan wants to make history as the first African-American woman to represent Virginia in Congress.

"This is a bittersweet day for me, as I continue to mourn a friend but hear the call to carry on his legacy and carry my own servant leadership to Congress," she told supporters at her rally in Capitol Square.

McClellan was introduced by former Del. Viola Baskerville, D-Richmond, whom she had succeeded in the House of Delegates after her first election in 2005.

Baskerville, who had resigned her House seat to run for lieutenant governor, recalled, "I knew the baton had to pass to the next generation."

"I reached out and encouraged Jenn to run," she said. "I told her, 'This is your time. You are ready.'"

Now, 17 years later, Baskerville said McClellan is ready to take her skills to the next level in Congress.

"We have the opportunity to send our best from this capitol to the nation's capitol," she said. "Let us do no less."