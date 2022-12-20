McClellan, Morrissey make last push in chaotic Democratic primary

Richmond's state Sens. Jennifer McClellan and Joe Morrissey greeted voters outside polling places on Tuesday as 4th District Democrats closed a frenzied one-week primary campaign that in all likelihood will choose the successor to the late Rep. Donald McEachin.

The party's front-runners separately voiced concerns about the compressed snap election - McClellan with the Republican governor's scheduling and Morrissey with the Democrats'.

McClellan, in Petersburg to accompany her mother, Lois McClellan, to a polling place at Tabernacle Baptist Church, noted the scramble for both parties to select their nominees by this Friday's deadline.

"I think by setting the date when [Gov. Glenn Youngkin] did caused a bit of chaos and everybody's doing the best they can," she said.

McClellan planned to hit all eight polling places Tuesday, two in Richmond, and one each in Highland Springs, North Chesterfield, Petersburg, Lawrenceville, Surry County and Charles City County.

As for her own campaign, McClellan said: "It feels like a month but it's been the craziest and most exciting week of my life."

Morrissey, in between greeting voters at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 666 in Highland Springs, again faulted Democrats for limiting voter participation by putting the primary on a Tuesday.

He also has faulted the party for setting up eight polling sites in a congressional district that includes all or part of 15 cities and counties, stretching from Richmond south to Brunswick and Greensville counties on the North Carolina line.

"The Democrats are a party that has championed for the last decade, more access to voting, more early voting," Morrissey said.

"How can Democrats now be pushing for greater access to the polls and they limited the number of people?"

The Democrats' eight polling places are open until 7 p.m. Democrats will not count the ballots until Wednesday at party headquarters in Richmond.

The messy, chaotic process that Democrats chose to nominate a candidate for Congress - and the single site Republicans used to elect their nominee - has cast a harsh spotlight on Virginia's hands-off approach to how the political parties pick their candidates in special elections not run by the state.

Democrats chose eight relatively unknown polling locations for 11 hours of voting on a Tuesday, while Republicans opened one location for five hours on a Saturday to nominate candidates for a special election on Feb. 21 to determine the next representative for the 4th District for nearly a full, two-year term.

The nominating processes have unfolded within a compressed timeline Youngkin created. He issued an order on Dec. 12 to set the special election with a deadline of nominating candidates by Dec. 23 - this Friday - just 11 days later.

"The timetable put both parties in a difficult spot," said Bob Holsworth, a veteran political scientist in Richmond. "They had to come up with a solution on the fly."

Republicans, who voted Saturday at a single site in Colonial Heights, nominated South Richmond minister Leon Benjamin for his third bid for the congressional seat, after McEachin beat him handily in 2022 and on Nov. 8.

For the Democrats, the stakes are much higher because the primary is tantamount to the general election in a congressional district that is heavily Democratic and centered in the Richmond area.

The party's 4th District committee chose a nominating process that Holsworth said appears to benefit McClellan at the expense of Morrissey, who has assailed the party for holding the vote on a Tuesday instead of a Saturday at eight polling locations in a sprawling district that normally has more than 220 for state-run elections.

"It is clear that the Democratic Party establishment will do anything they can to stop Joe Morrissey from becoming the face of the Virginia congressional delegation," Holsworth said.

McClellan did not discuss Morrissey when asked about his push back to the process.

On the other hand, Morrissey's allies include conservative radio host John Fredericks, who served as Donald Trump’s Virginia campaign chair in 2016 and 2020, to urge Republicans to vote in the Democratic primary for Morrissey.

In a state-run primary, voters would have to choose to vote for one party nominee, but Holsworth said he sees nothing but a Democratic loyalty oath to stop Republicans from voting on Tuesday, after also voting in the GOP canvass on Saturday.

"I'm wondering if you could do both," he said.

The process already faces a legal challenge filed in federal court by Paul Goldman, a former law partner of Morrissey's and former state Democratic chairman, and Tavorise Marks, a Chesterfield County businessman and political activist.

Marks also is running for the Democratic nomination, as is former Del. Joseph Preston, D-Petersburg. Marks told The Times-Dispatch that he hopes the lawsuit can inspire change to how future special elections are run.

Both parties have come under fire before for using the nominating process to pick a favored candidate.

In 2011, a four-person committee of Henrico Republicans chose Peter Farrell to run for a heavily Republican House of Delegates district after Del. Bill Janis, R-Goochland, had stepped down to run for commonwealth's attorney. Farrell won the seat and the maneuver set the stage for David Brat, an economics professor who wanted the nomination, to challenge and unseat then-House Majority Leader David Brat in a 2014 primary.

In 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Republicans used a drive-through party convention at Tree of Life Ministries in Campbell County to nominate Bob Good for the 5th Congressional District.

Good ousted Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-5th, after the congressman stirred a furor among conservatives for presiding at a same-sex wedding for two of his former campaign workers. The drive-up convention was held in a part of the large district closest to Good's conservative religious base.

"The parties have tremendous flexibility in doing this," Holsworth said.

Changing the system would require intervention by a court or the General Assembly, he said.