McClellan pledges universal child care and preschool if elected governor

Sen. Jennifer McClellan of Richmond, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor, on Friday pledged to deliver affordable and high-quality child care for every Virginian child under the age of 5 by 2025.

McClellan’s plan for universal child care and preschool in Virginia would guarantee free services for every low-income family. No family would pay more than 7% of their income in childcare costs.

“The coronavirus crisis has worsened Virginia’s child care and early learning crisis, and dramatically impacted lives for so many families,” said McClellan, who is a mother of two young children. “This is a necessary investment into the children, families, workforce, and economy of Virginia.”

The plan comes with a hefty $4 billion per year price tag, according to McClellan’s campaign, which it says is the cost of running the program once it is fully set up. The campaign said the program would be paid for out of the budget's general fund, with the possibility of a boost from the federal government under President-elect Joe Biden's preschool expansion plans.

The campaign says it is the first of three policy plans focused on education, from birth through employment.