McClellan poised for historic congressional race after easy win in primary

Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, is poised for a historic bid to become the first African American woman to represent Virginia in Congress.

McClellan, who will turn 50 next week, easily defeated Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, in a hasty but hard-fought Democratic primary on Tuesday.

She will face Republican Leon Benjamin in a Feb. 21 special election to succeed Rep. Don McEachin, D-4th, who died Nov. 28. McClellan will be the strong favorite in a heavily Democratic district.

The Democratic Party of Virginia, which finished the tally at 4:05 Thursday morning, said McClellan received 23,661 votes - 84.8%, to Morrissey's 3,782, or 13.5%. Businessman Tavorise Marks and former Del. Joseph Preston, D-Petersburg, each received less than 1% of the vote.

McClellan, who scheduled a news conference for later Thursday morning, posted on Twitter: "Thank you to the 27,900 voters who showed up to be heard at this historic Firehouse Primary. Onward to Election Day, #VA04!"

Party officials said it was the largest turnout for a Democratic Party-run nomination process in Virginia. voters to a series of eight make-shift polling places across the 4th District to elect a candidate for the seat.

Democrats announced the outcome early Thursday morning after a hand count of the paper ballots that took hours at state party headquarters in downtown Richmond.

McClellan now faces Benjamin, a South Richmond minister making his third successive bid to represent the 4th District in the U.S. House of Representatives. McEachin beat Benjamin by 91,000 votes in 2020 and by 73,000 votes on Nov. 8.

Either McClellan or Benjamin would become the fourth African American elected to Congress from Virginia - following McEachin; current Rep. Bobby Scott, D-3rd; and Rep. John Mercer Langston, who served one term in 1889 to 1891, before the advent of Jim Crow laws that blocked most Black people from voting.

Republicans nominated Benjamin on Saturday in a party canvass held over five hours at one location in Colonial Heights. Democrats chose McClellan in a firehouse primary that drew criticism and legal challenges because the party staged it on Tuesday rather than the previous Saturday, and because voting was limited to eight locations in a district that sprawls across all or parts of 15 localities from Richmond to the North Carolina line.

The voter turnout impressed even the critics. Paul Goldman, a former state Democratic chairman who filed a federal lawsuit over the timing and location of the voting, said Tuesday, "the party workers deserve our thanks for being very efficient and helpful in processing the voters."

"Tough job given the flow of people," Goldman said in a blast text message. "They saved the day."

For McClellan, the victory comes after a disappointing third-place finish in the 2021 race for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination. Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe easily won the nomination in a five-candidate field, then lost the general election to Republican Glenn Youngkin.

McClellan has served for 17 years in the General Assembly. She was first elected in 2005 to succeed Del. Viola Baskerville, D-Richmond, who had resigned to run for lieutenant governor. She entered the House with McEachin, who had returned after stepping down for a historic but unsuccessful bid as the first Black major party nominee for attorney general in 2001.

McClellan succeeded McEachin for his state Senate seat in 2017, after he first won election to Congress in a district redrawn under court order to correct racial gerrymandering by General Assembly Republicans.

She comes from a family history rooted in the movement for Black civil rights. Her paternal great-grandfather was an emancipated slave and her grandfather was a civil rights attorney in Nashville, who helped defend protesters who staged sit-ins at the city's racially segregated downtown lunch counters in 1960.

Her mother, Lois Dedeaux McClellan, now 90, who voted for her daughter on Tuesday in Petersburg, was the third of 14 children who grew up on Mississippi's Gulf Coast and the first of the children to graduate from high school and college.

Her late father, James F. McClellan, was an educator who worked as a professor of guidance and director of testing at Virginia State University, a historically Black institution in Ettrick on southern Chesterfield County.

McClellan capped her whirlwind, seven-day campaign with an appearance late Monday at the historic Ettrick train station, which will be renovated with federal funds McEachin helped to procure this year.

Her father also was an ordained minister who was pastor of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Petersburg, where McClellan was born on Dec. 28, 1972.

McClellan grew up in the Ettrick area and graduated from Matoaca High School. She earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Richmond and a law degree at the University of Virginia. After a stint at the Hunton & Williams law firm, now known as Hunton Andrews Kurth, she joined Verizon as a corporate attorney.

When she announced her bid for governor in mid-2020, she told The Times-Dispatch, "A lot of people will focus on the uniqueness of my candidacy, but these are unique times."