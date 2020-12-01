McDougle, Newman, Locke, Barker among lawmakers named to redistricting commission

House Democrats, who overwhelmingly opposed the constitutional amendment, on Monday had selected Dels. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, and Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, to serve on the panel.

Two of the eight lawmakers selected for the panel — Locke and McQuinn — are African American. African Americans make up about 20 percent of the state’s population, according to population estimates.

Two of the lawmakers — McQuinn and McDougle — are from the Richmond area, two are from Northern Virginia, two are from Southwest Virginia, one is from the Northern Neck and one is from Hampton Roads.

The selection of the commission’s eight citizen members is ongoing.

Monday was the first day that Virginians could apply to be members of the panel. The application and instructions are available at the redistricting portion of the Division of Legislative Services website at https://redistricting.dls.virginia.gov. The deadline to apply is Dec. 28.

Legislative leaders from both parties in both chambers will create shortlists of citizen applicants who they want to serve on the commission. Final selections will be made by a panel of five retired circuit court judges who agreed to serve on the role, created with the input of legislative leaders from both parties.