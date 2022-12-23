 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McEachin at rest, but his work carries on

U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin, D-Va., attended a ceremony on May 3 to mark funding for the at Ettrick train station.

State Sen. Jennifer McClellan, Democratic  nominee in the 4th District, talks about Rep. Donald McEachin, whose seat she is campaigning to fill. She was speaking at state Democratic Party headquarters Thursday, December 22, 2022. Video by Alexa Welch Edlund/Times-Dispatch

Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, was laid to rest earlier this month, but his work on behalf of Virginia's 4th District remains alive in an omnibus spending bill poised for passage in the U.S. House of Representatives.

McEachin, who had just won a fourth congressional term weeks before his sudden death on Nov. 28, won the inclusion of almost $38 million in funding for 15 community projects in the district - from replacing a section of decaying water main in Petersburg to boosting innovative programs at Virginia Union and Virginia Commonwealth universities in Richmond.

The $1.7 trillion spending bill would ensure that the federal government would continue operating through the rest of the fiscal year, but it also includes: $2 million he sought to rehabilitate the former Central Gardens school building in Henrico to become the headquarters of the Henrico Police Athletic League; $3 million to extend a north-south line for Richmond's Pulse bus rapid-transit system; and $3.2 million to upgrade Petersburg emergency public safety communications system.

McClellan poised for historic congressional race after easy win in primary

McEachin wasn't the only Virginia congressional representative to advocate successfully for community project funding in the package, but he always expressed pride in winning federal support for the 15 localities he represents in a district that extends from Richmond through Southside to the North Carolina line.

The package includes money for a traffic roundabout in Prince George County, a planned water and sewer upgrade in Charles City County, and extending sewer service to land zoned for industry and economic development in Greensville County.

It has money for sidewalks and other improvements for pedestrians in Hopewell and Emporia, and previously announced aid to Richmond International Airport to replace its aircraft rescue and firefighting station.

The U.S. Senate passed the package on Thursday with support from Sen. Mark Warner and Sen. Tim Kaine, both Virginia Democrats. If approved by the House of Friday, it would go to President Joe Biden for approval before the end of the Congress.

McEachin sets an example for health care — again

It wasn't the only postmortem victory for McEachin this week. The Senate voted on Wednesday to adopt the "Great Dismal Swamp National Heritage Area Act," a measure that McEachin had introduced and guided through the House.

The legislation, now on Biden's desk, directs the Secretary of the Interior to evaluate the Great Dismal Swamp for designation at a National Heritage Area.

"The Great Dismal Swamp is a natural treasure and tells and important story about the rich history and contributions of Native and African Americans in Virginia," Kaine and Warner said in a statement on Wednesday.

On both sides of aisle, McEachin remembered for public service

"We're especially grateful for the leadership of our dear friend and colleague, Donald McEachin, who long fought to get this bill across the finish line so that the Great Dismal Swamp and its history can be appreciated by generations to come."

Remembering Congressman Donald McEachin, who died Nov. 28 at 61

“We are all devastated at the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin," Tara Rountree, the Democratic congressman's chief of staff, said in a statement on Monday night.

