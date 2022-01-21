McEachin calls McConnell comments on voting by African Americans and 'Americans' 'appalling and deeply disturbing'

Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, had a simple, visual message to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., this week over the Republican leader's apparent distinction between African American voters and "Americans."
McEachin tweeted a photograph of himself and his wife, Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin - both of whom are Black - next to an United States flag with the message: "We are American #mitchplease."
The congressman, who is seeking a fourth term in November, followed up with a much sterner message in a letter to McConnell on Thursday, the day after two Democratic senators joined with Republicans to block a change to Senate rules to allow a vote on legislation to protecting voting rights.
"Your inability to recognize us as Americans is appalling and deeply disturbing," he said in the two-page letter.
McConnell set off a Twitter storm with remarks at a news conference on Wednesday. He spoke in response to questions about the concerns of people of color that they could be disenfranchised by state restrictions on voting imposed during a conservative backlash over President Joe Biden's victory in 2020.
"The concern is misplaced," the Republican leader said. "If you look at the statistics, African American voters are voting at just as high a percentage as Americans."
McConnell went on to say that protection of voting rights "is not a problem," despite laws adopted in Georgia and a number of over Republican-controlled states to roll back changes that made voting more accessible during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"They're being sold a bill of goods to support a Democratic effort to federalize elections," he said.
McConnell's office did not respond to a request for comment on McEachin's letter.
But the apparent distinction between African American voters and "Americans" struck a nerve with McEachin. He reminded McConnell that Blacks had fought and died for the United States, worked on the front lines of health care and other essential jobs during the pandemic, and served as teachers across the country.
"African Americans have been systemically disenfranchised for generations, and your comments are representative of the internalized racism and prejudice that our community continues to face today," he wrote.
McEachin said Blacks are alarmed by what he called "coordinated attempts to restrict and suppress voters' access to the ballot box" because they "stand to lose the most" if Congress doesn't act to protect those rights.
"Your comments give greater insight into your motivations for opposing voting rights legislation, and they are prejudicial and morally reprehensible," the congressman wrote.
