McEachin calls McConnell comments on voting by African Americans and 'Americans' 'appalling and deeply disturbing'

McConnell went on to say that protection of voting rights "is not a problem," despite laws adopted in Georgia and a number of over Republican-controlled states to roll back changes that made voting more accessible during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They're being sold a bill of goods to support a Democratic effort to federalize elections," he said.

McConnell's office did not respond to a request for comment on McEachin's letter.

But the apparent distinction between African American voters and "Americans" struck a nerve with McEachin. He reminded McConnell that Blacks had fought and died for the United States, worked on the front lines of health care and other essential jobs during the pandemic, and served as teachers across the country.

"African Americans have been systemically disenfranchised for generations, and your comments are representative of the internalized racism and prejudice that our community continues to face today," he wrote.

McEachin said Blacks are alarmed by what he called "coordinated attempts to restrict and suppress voters' access to the ballot box" because they "stand to lose the most" if Congress doesn't act to protect those rights.

"Your comments give greater insight into your motivations for opposing voting rights legislation, and they are prejudicial and morally reprehensible," the congressman wrote.