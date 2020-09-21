McEachin casts doubt on Census Bureau's plans for population count data

“A rural, declining, old, predominant white community, for example, may appear instead growing, younger, and more diverse,” the center wrote in a letter to Gov. Ralph Northam in January.

For example, the center applied the proposed algorithm to 2010 data and found that if it had been used at the time, the population of Port Royal in Caroline County would have been artificially increased by 87 percent, while the population of Stony Creek in Sussex would have declined by 43 percent.

Demographers at other institutions have echoed similar concerns.

In an Associated Press article from December, Ron Jarmin, deputy director of the Census Bureau, said the agency is at an “important crossroads,” and searching for the “sweet spot” between privacy and accuracy.

McEachin said the highly technical changes may amount to political gamesmanship on the part of the administration.

“We’ve been aware that the Trump administration is trying to play games with the census since he came into office,” McEachin said, referring to the administration’s efforts to include a question about citizenship status in the survey.

“Sometimes we find that when we expose them, they back down.”