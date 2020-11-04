McEachin cruises in 4th, but Benjamin won't concede

Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, cruised to re-election in the 4th Congressional District with a 21-percentage point win on the strength of early voting by Democrats in Richmond and Henrico County.

Republican challenger Leon Benjamin refused to concede, despite trailing by 80,000 votes after early voting and absentee ballots turned a narrow McEachin lead on election night into a blowout the next morning. McEachin had 60.89% of the vote to 38.99% for Benjamin, according to unofficial figures.

“I am not going to concede this election until the final results are certified,” Benjamin, a South Richmond minister who aligned himself closely with President Donald Trump, said in a statement on Wednesday. “We want to make sure that every valid vote is counted and any invalid votes are thrown out.”

McEachin had inched ahead late on Tuesday after trailing much of the night because of Republican strength at the polls on Election Day, but a massive early vote swung the election decisively overnight as votes were counted in Richmond, Henrico and other Democratic strongholds.

Winning his third term in Congress, he carried Richmond by 65,388 votes, Henrico by 23,835 votes and Petersburg by 10,449, according to unofficial results posted by the Virginia Department of Elections.