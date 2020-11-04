McEachin cruises in 4th, but Benjamin won't concede

Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, cruised to re-election in the 4th Congressional District with a 21-percentage point win on the strength of early voting by Democrats in Richmond and Henrico County.
Republican challenger Leon Benjamin refused to concede, despite trailing by 80,000 votes after early voting and absentee ballots turned a narrow McEachin lead on election night into a blowout the next morning. McEachin had 60.89% of the vote to 38.99% for Benjamin, according to unofficial figures.
“I am not going to concede this election until the final results are certified,” Benjamin, a South Richmond minister who aligned himself closely with President Donald Trump, said in a statement on Wednesday. “We want to make sure that every valid vote is counted and any invalid votes are thrown out.”
McEachin had inched ahead late on Tuesday after trailing much of the night because of Republican strength at the polls on Election Day, but a massive early vote swung the election decisively overnight as votes were counted in Richmond, Henrico and other Democratic strongholds.
Winning his third term in Congress, he carried Richmond by 65,388 votes, Henrico by 23,835 votes and Petersburg by 10,449, according to unofficial results posted by the Virginia Department of Elections.
“I want to thank the good folks of Virginia’s 4th Congressional District for their continued confidence in me and for their resounding support,” McEachin said in a statement on Wednesday.
“I commit to continuing to serve their needs by working to address this frightening pandemic, supporting public health, rebuilding our economy, striving to eliminate systemic racism, addressing the urgent climate crisis and creating a country that truly offers opportunity, justice and equity for all,” he said. ”May God bless the 4th and America and, indeed, all creation.”
But Benjamin, chairman of the Richmond City Republican Committee, raised the potential of voter fraud without providing evidence to support it.
“In our election process trust is crucial, trust that your vote will matter and trust that it won’t be canceled out by fraud,” he said. “We saw some troubling numbers come out in the dead of the night and we will be forming an operation to ensure there was no foul play.”
Benjamin won Chesapeake by 9,180 votes and carried Chesterfield by 2,191, according to VPAP. He also won in Colonial Heights and the counties of Prince George and Dinwiddie in the Tri-Cities area. The 4th includes the eastern portions of Chesterfield and Henrico.
The district has been heavily Democratic since it was redrawn under federal court order in 2015. McEachin, a former longtime member of the General Assembly, won the district by wide margins in 2016 and 2018, including a 27-percentage point victory over Republican Ryan McAdams two years ago.
