McEachin easily wins re-election in 4th District

Rep. Don McEachin, D-4th appeared to be cruising to re-election on Tuesday in a rematch of his 2020 contest with Republican Leon Benjamin.

With 85% of precincts reporting, McEachin had 63.93% of the vote to 35.86% for Benjamin. McEachin had defeated Benjamin by nearly 91,000 votes two years ago.

The 4th District includes all or part of 15 cities and counties, stretching from Richmond south to Brunswick, Greensville and Southampton counties. It gets about three-fourths of its votes from Richmond and from eastern Henrico and eastern Chesterfield counties.

McEachin, who has held the seat since 2017, had declined to appear publicly with Benjamin because his opponent would not acknowledge McEachin's victory in the 2020 contest and that of President Joe Biden.

“Reality is not simply what you want it to be,” the congressman told his challenger in a letter in mid-August.

“As I am sure you know and understand, for our democracy to survive and thrive, we must trust facts and elections,” McEachin added. “I simply cannot and will not engage with someone who won’t accept the premise of our democracy — leaders chosen by elections — and, moreover, pretends absurd assertions are facts.”

Benjamin said he has questions about the 2020 election and has asserted that the contest was stolen from Trump.

In late July, Benjamin issued a news release that called election integrity “the single most important issue facing America today” and alleged that “the election was STOLEN from our rightful President Donald J. Trump.”

As the election neared, Benjamin tempered his message to focus on other issues, such as inflation, which Republicans hope will lead them to a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.

A lawyer and an ordained minister, McEachin previously served two stints in the Virginia House of Delegates, sandwiched around a 2001 loss for attorney general. He then represented Richmond in the state Senate for nine years before he was first elected to congress.

Benjamin, a U.S. Navy veteran, is senior pastor of New Life Harvest Church in South Richmond. In 2017 he finished second in a four-way race for the 9th District seat on Richmond City Council.

Benjamin also is founder of Coalition of Leaders United, a group he says is dedicated to advancing conservative values and restoring moral clarity in America.