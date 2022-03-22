McEachin renews call to rename Fort Lee for veteran African American logistics officer

With a federal panel down to 87 potential new names for nine military installations that currently honor Confederates, Rep. Don McEachin, D-4th, is renewing his call for rechristening Fort Lee for a trailblazing African American logistics officer.

Over the last year, McEachin and Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina have urged retired Navy Adm. Michelle Howard, chair of the Naming Commission at the U.S. Department of Defense, to rename Fort Lee in honor of Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg, a 35-year Army veteran who broke barriers.

McEachin notes that when Gregg retired in 1981 as the Army’s Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, he was the highest-ranking minority general, and the second-highest ranking Black servicemember to date.

McEachin said in a statement that Gregg rose from private to three-star general and that he "represents the very best of the American Armed Forces."

Virginia's Fort Lee, Fort A.P. Hill and Fort Pickett are three of the nine U.S. military installations named for Confederates that are to be rechristened.

African Americans from Virginia honored for their service to the Union and other Virginia-born Medal of Honor recipients are among the 87 names that the federal commission has culled from 34,000 submissions. The federal panel is to make its final recommendations by Oct. 1, with the secretary of defense to implement new names in 2024.

Gregg was born in South Carolina, but lived in Newport News during his high school years before he enlisted in the Army at 17. Following his military career he served in a number of business posts, including as vice president and general manager of Cox Cable.

McEachin said "renaming Fort Lee as Fort Gregg would be an incredible acknowledgment, not only of Lt. General Gregg’s contributions, but of the innumerable sacrifices men and women of color have made for generations in service to our nation."

Gen. Colin Powell, another of the 87 names on the list, subsequently became the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the first Black secretary of state. Retired Gen. Lloyd Austin, who serves in the Biden administration, is the nation's first Black secretary of defense.