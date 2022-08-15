McEachin won't debate Benjamin until he concedes 2020 election

Two years after defeating Republican Leon Benjamin by 91,517 votes in the 4th Congressional District election, Rep. Don McEachin, D-4th, says he won’t debate the Republican challenger in a rematch until Benjamin admits he lost the congressional race and that President Joe Biden won the presidential election in 2020.

McEachin, in rejecting Benjamin’s request for two debates in this year’s 4th District race, drew a firm line on the minister’s denial of the congressional and presidential election results in 2020, which the congressman said represents a threat to democracy in the United States.

“Reality is not simply what you want it to be,” McEachin said in a letter that he released on Monday.

“As I am sure you know and understand, for our democracy to survive and thrive, we must trust facts and elections,” he wrote Benjamin. “I simply cannot and will not engage with someone who won’t accept the premise of our democracy — leaders chosen by elections — and, moreover, pretends absurd assertions are facts.”

Last week, Benjamin “invited” McEachin to two joint debates, with one debate “set up by my campaign choosing the location and a date accommodating to both parties and the other set up by your campaign.”

McEachin responded, “Should you decide to review the uncontested facts and acknowledge my victory and President Biden’s victory, I would be happy to engage in debates organized, as is the case in real trustworthy campaigns, by neutral respected institutions in our district.”

In a phone interview on Monday, Benjamin continued to question the election results, although he declined to respond to a direct question about the outcome of the 4th District race in 2020.

“I have questions about the election,” he said, claiming that a majority of Americans share his position.

The 4th District includes all or part of 15 cities and counties, stretching from the city of Richmond south to Brunswick, Greensville and Southampton counties. The district gets about three-fourths of its votes from Richmond and from eastern Chesterfield and Henrico counties.

In a news release late last month, Benjamin said, “Election integrity is the single most important issue facing America today” and alleged that “the election was STOLEN from our rightful President Donald J. Trump.”

“When I get to Congress, I’ll be the number one fighter for fixing our broken election system and will be an ULTRA MAGA Pro Trump congressman 100% of the time with ZERO COMPROMISE,” he said, referring to Trump’s Make America Great Again political slogan.

Less than a week later, Benjamin announced he had received the endorsement of Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who, while seeking the Republican gubernatorial nomination last year, was slow to acknowledge Biden’s lawful election as president.

Youngkin acknowledged Biden’s victory after he won the GOP nomination, but then dropped by an August 2021 “election integrity” rally at Liberty University. Then last September, in his first debate with Democrat Terry McAuliffe, Youngkin split with Trump on the issue, saying: “I do not believe there’s been significant fraud in Virginia elections.”

The governor’s political team sidestepped the issue on Monday.

“As the leader of the Republican Party in Virginia, Governor Youngkin supports the Republican nominees for Congress in Virginia,” said Kristin Davison, vice president of Axiom Strategies, the national consulting firm that managed Youngkin’s gubernatorial campaign and still advises him.

“Republicans will do a better job addressing the skyrocketing costs of living, safety in our communities, and an education system that is worthy of our children,” Davison said in a statement.

Benjamin has alleged election fraud in his loss to McEachin since the day after the 2020 election. He had led the congressman through much of election night, as votes cast that day were counted, favoring Republicans who had challenged the validity of early and absentee voting.

McEachin took a narrow lead that night and cruised to a victory by 23.4 percentage points as absentee and early ballots were counted in heavily Democratic precincts in Richmond and Henrico County.

In this year’s rematch, Benjamin trails McEachin by a wide margin in fundraising and cash on hand as the home stretch of the campaign looms after Labor Day.

Benjamin, who began this election cycle with $21,925 on Jan. 1, 2021, had $20,464 in the bank on June 30, 2022, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. He reported raising $197,357 over the 18-month period, while spending $198,818.

McEachin began the cycle with $209,132 and held $358,667 on June 30, according to VPAP. He raised $709,239 during the period, including more than $415,000 from political action committees, and spent $559,705, according to VPAP.

In a phone interview on Monday, McEachin reiterated that he won’t appear or debate with Benjamin, “not until he admits that I won and Biden won.”

“You can’t deal with a guy who just makes stuff up,” he said.

Benjamin, after maintaining that he still questions the election results, suggested that McEachin was reluctant to appear because of poor health and a spotty record on in-person voting in the House of Representatives.

McEachin acknowledged in 2018 that he had lost 60 pounds because of complications from previous cancer surgery that inadvertently created a fistula — a cavity that his congressional doctor described as “an abnormal connection between the bladder and colon.”

He easily defeated Republican Ryan McAdams in the 2018 election and returned to Congress in 2019, while continuing to receive treatment for the condition.

“I don’t deny I had health problems. I don’t deny that I’m still recovering from them,” McEachin said on Monday. “One thing it has not done, it has not stopped me from representing the good people of the 4th District.”

His campaign said McEachin has not missed a single House vote this year, our of 299 total votes, and missed just three votes of 449 last year. He sometimes has voted by proxy, as his campaign said 80% of House members have done, because of his vulnerability to COVID-19 when community spread of the coronavirus disease is high.

McEachin said he also has obtained more than $19 million in budget appropriations for the district this year. “You don’t do that without participating vigorously in the process,” he said.