 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

McKee named interim chief of Capitol Police

  • 0
John T. McKee

McKee

 Capitol Police

No chance of rain returning until at least the middle of next week.

Maj. John T. McKee, a 25-year veteran of the Capitol Police, will become interim chief of the agency effective Jan. 1.

The members of the General Assembly’s Legislative Support Commission announced the appointment Thursday.

Col. Steve Pike to retire as chief of Capitol Police

McKee has been the division’s No. 2 in command since the retirement of Maj. Mark Sykes at the end of July.

McKee takes over the top job held for the past 11-plus years by Col. Anthony “Steve” Pike, who announced in October that he would retire on Dec. 31.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

“John McKee has been a strong and steady fixture in the Capitol Police for more than 25 years, and during that time he has distinguished himself with his commitment to excellence,” said House Speaker C. Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, a member of the Legislative Support Commission that has oversight responsibilities for Capitol Police.

People are also reading…

McKee, a native Texan, spent three years with the Army after graduating from Clover Hill High School in Midlothian in 1993. He started with Virginia Division of Capitol Police in 1997.

He has an associate’s degree in liberal arts and sciences from John Tyler Community College and a bachelor’s degree in organizational management and development from Bluefield College.

McKee was named lieutenant in 2008, captain in 2020 and major in May of this year.

McKee succeeds Pike in leading an agency that has roughly 125 employees, including sworn law enforcement officers and civilian support personnel.

Pike received bipartisan praise from lawmakers after the division announced his plans to retire.

Top five weekend events: Hardywood GBS Fest, Wonderland on Hull Street & holiday pop-up bars

Let’s get festive, Richmond! From glittering drive-thru light shows to a holiday market at Hatch Local Food Hall to a festival for Hardywood’s Gingerbread Stout, there are plenty of ways to celebrate the holidays.

1 of 5
0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Endangered caribou, emblem of biodiversity crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News