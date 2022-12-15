McKee named interim chief of Capitol Police

Maj. John T. McKee, a 25-year veteran of the Capitol Police, will become interim chief of the agency effective Jan. 1.

The members of the General Assembly’s Legislative Support Commission announced the appointment Thursday.

McKee has been the division’s No. 2 in command since the retirement of Maj. Mark Sykes at the end of July.

McKee takes over the top job held for the past 11-plus years by Col. Anthony “Steve” Pike, who announced in October that he would retire on Dec. 31.

“John McKee has been a strong and steady fixture in the Capitol Police for more than 25 years, and during that time he has distinguished himself with his commitment to excellence,” said House Speaker C. Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, a member of the Legislative Support Commission that has oversight responsibilities for Capitol Police.

McKee, a native Texan, spent three years with the Army after graduating from Clover Hill High School in Midlothian in 1993. He started with Virginia Division of Capitol Police in 1997.

He has an associate’s degree in liberal arts and sciences from John Tyler Community College and a bachelor’s degree in organizational management and development from Bluefield College.

McKee was named lieutenant in 2008, captain in 2020 and major in May of this year.

McKee succeeds Pike in leading an agency that has roughly 125 employees, including sworn law enforcement officers and civilian support personnel.

Pike received bipartisan praise from lawmakers after the division announced his plans to retire.