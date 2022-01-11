McPike, Torian, Carroll Foy out of race for 7th Congressional District as new map changes political calculus

The field of potential Democratic challengers to Rep. Abigail Spanberger in the new 7th Congressional District has narrowed as a number of high-profile elected officials have dropped out of the race for the nomination in a Democratic-leaning district that is expected to be highly competitive for Republicans.
Three prominent Prince William County Democrats - Sen. Jeremy McPike, Del. Luke Torian and former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy - say they won't run for the nomination in the new congressional district under a map approved by the Virginia Supreme Court that splits the county in half and includes a number of solidly Republican counties outside of Northern Virginia.
"It's definitely a toss-up," said Matt Rowe, currently chairman of the 1st District Democratic Committee and a candidate to become chairman of the new 7th District party committee in March. "This is probably going to be one of the most watched races in the country."
Two other elected Democrats - Del. Elizabeth Guzman and Prince William School Board Chairman Babur Lateef - are still considering bids for the nomination to challenger Spanberger, who declared her plans to run for a third term in a new district far from her current home in western Henrico County.
All of them - as well as Del. Hala Ayala - had expressed interest in running for the congressional seat under a redistricting map proposed in early December that included all of Prince William in a solidly Democratic district in Northern Virginia.
The final map "changed the landscape of the new 7th," said Tonya James, chair of the Prince William Democratic Committee.
"Our hope, with Prince William County being the most diverse county in Virginia and as a whole we have a community of interest," was "that we would not be split up like that," said James, whose home in western Prince William is now part of the 10th Congressional District, represented by Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton. "But I do think we have the opportunity to be represented by two Democrats."
McPike, in his second term in the Senate, said Tuesday that he will not run for the congressional seat, partly because of the final map the court approved. "The original proposal had all of Prince William in one district," he said in an interview, adding that "the Supreme Court decision to split the county had some influence" on his declining to run for the seat.
He also cited "family considerations" in the decision.
Torian, who is about to step down as chairman of the House Appropriations Committee as Republicans take control of the House on Wednesday, said in an interview last week that he would not seek the congressional nomination.
James said that Carroll Foy, who resigned her House seat last year for an unsuccessful bid for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, informed her that she also is not running for the 7th District seat. Instead, Carroll Foy has filed campaign organization papers to run for an open seat in the new 33rd Senate District, which includes her home in eastern Prince William.
James said that Ayala, who lost the Nov. 2 election for lieutenant governor, met with Spanberger on Sunday, along with Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, and Prince William Supervisor Kenny Boddye, who represents the Occoquan District within the new congressional boundaries.
"She and her team have been working to get to know Democrats and voters in Prince William County," James said of the congresswoman, who won two close elections in a 10-county district rooted in the Richmond suburbs that Republicans had dominated for decades.
She said Spanberger "is being received very warmly as we talk about the issues, where we meet on the issues and the perspective of voters here in the new 7th."
"If she keeps doing the work here, I think we will be successful and she will be successful," James said.
Republicans are eager to challenge Spanberger, a political centrist whom they contend votes too often with the progressive left. At least five Republicans have declared their candidacy in the new district, including Prince William Supervisor Yesli Vega and Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania. Other candidates include John Castorani, of Orange; Derrick Anderson, of Spotsylvania; and Gary Adkins, of Stafford.
The congressional redistricting took both parties by surprise, prompting the withdrawal of a number of well-known Republican elected officials whose residences were moved into either the new 1st Congressional District, represented by Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, or the new 5th District, represented by Republican Rep. Bob Good.
Democrats were stunned to see Spanberger moved into a heavily Republican 1st District under the new map, but appear to be rallying behind her decision to run in the new 7th. She hasn't disclosed yet whether she will move with her family - including three school-age children - into the new 11-locality district and, if so, where.
"Those of us who are losing her miss her already," said Abbi Easter, chair of the current 7th District Congressional District Committee.
Easter lives in Chesterfield County. Western Chesterfield is now part of the new 1st District. The current Democratic committee is now beginning the process of constituting a new one with representatives of each local party committee in mid-March.
"That's our final responsibility," she said.
Rowe, who lives in Fredericksburg, is moving in the opposite direction - from the 1st to the 7th, in which he hopes to lead the Democratic committee.
Once the party nominations are decided for the 7th District race, he said, "it's going to be quite a battle."
