McPike, Torian, Carroll Foy out of race for 7th Congressional District as new map changes political calculus

The final map "changed the landscape of the new 7th," said Tonya James, chair of the Prince William Democratic Committee.

"Our hope, with Prince William County being the most diverse county in Virginia and as a whole we have a community of interest," was "that we would not be split up like that," said James, whose home in western Prince William is now part of the 10th Congressional District, represented by Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton. "But I do think we have the opportunity to be represented by two Democrats."

McPike, in his second term in the Senate, said Tuesday that he will not run for the congressional seat, partly because of the final map the court approved. "The original proposal had all of Prince William in one district," he said in an interview, adding that "the Supreme Court decision to split the county had some influence" on his declining to run for the seat.

He also cited "family considerations" in the decision.

Torian, who is about to step down as chairman of the House Appropriations Committee as Republicans take control of the House on Wednesday, said in an interview last week that he would not seek the congressional nomination.