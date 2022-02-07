Meet Ethan Lynne, the Hanover teen who accused Gov. Youngkin of being a 'bully' on Twitter

"I think this was a very poor example of how the Youngkin campaign responds to divisive comments," he said. "This wasn’t modeling the appropriate behavior."

Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, 78, the president pro tempore of the Virginia Senate, who has become a prominent voice on Twitter for Democrats with over 40,000 followers, encouraged her followers to follow Lynne on Twitter and called on “every reporter in this state to get on this [story] immediately. The Governor is attacking a high school student.”

Before this weekend, he had roughly 25,000 followers on Twitter. After the flap and the national recognition, he scooped up followers and is now up to 38,500 followers as of this writing.

While Lynne and Lucas have been trading tweets back and forth, Lynne said that he doesn’t consider Lucas a mentor and that he’s never been an intern for her. He did recently serve as a page in the Virginia State Senate. “She’s been great on Twitter amplifying the voices of teachers and against dangerous charter schools. She’s a good person to follow on Twitter,” he said.

Lynne got involved in politics at 10 years old, helping flip “a 30-year GOP held Hanover Board of Supervisors seat to blue,” he said, and has never stopped.