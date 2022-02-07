Meet Ethan Lynne, the Hanover teen who accused Gov. Youngkin of being a 'bully' on Twitter

Hanover teenager, Ethan Lynne, 17, found himself in the national spotlight this past weekend after an online spat with a Twitter account for Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s election campaign.
Lynne, a senior at Patrick Henry High School and a Democratic activist, retweeted a Richmond public radio station's report about a historian resigning her Executive Mansion position telling stories of the enslaved. The radio station's report contained an error, which Lynne noted on Twitter hours later after the station issued a correction.
By then, “Team Youngkin,” the official Twitter account for the governor's campaign, had posted a photo of Lynne with former Gov. Ralph Northam at a Democratic fundraiser in October, the Associated Press reported.
“Here’s a picture of Ethan with a man that had a Blackface/KKK photo in his yearbook,” Team Youngkin tweeted shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday, pairing the October photo with a racist picture from Northam’s 1984 medical school yearbook that surfaced in 2019.
Lynne has been outspoken on Twitter and critical of the governor, posting tweets like “This has been the worst first 3 weeks for a Virginia Governor in recent history,” on Saturday. And “Truly embarrassing that it hasn’t even been a month and Youngkin is already facing 4 major lawsuits,” he tweeted on Friday.
While it's normal in politics for both sides to trade attacks back and forth, Lynne said, "attacking minors is never the norm for politicians. It gets called out on both sides historically. That’s what shocked me. I never thought a minor would be attacked,” Lynne said on Monday, speaking from his Ashland home.
“I was surprised and quite honestly I couldn’t even believe that it was real,” he added. “I could have never imagined that the governor would use his platform to bully a high school student.”
National publications like The Washington Post, Newsweek, and The Guardian scooped up the story over the weekend and wrote about it.
After Youngkin’s campaign posted the tweet, Lynne said he was inundated with messages from hundreds of thousands of online trolls who were told to “ridicule and humiliate me. People from all over immediately rushed in to mock and harass me all because of the governor’s action,” Lynne said.
“To my knowledge, no Governor’s campaign account has ever done this or has stooped this low. Part of the reason why it's grabbed so much attention is because this is something Donald Trump would do. I think it’s made people stop and stare in disgust and call out what they see as wrong,” Lynne said.
The Youngkin campaign deleted the tweet Sunday morning.
“It was brought to (our) attention that this Democrat Party official repeatedly elevated by Senator Louise Lucas as a source of official Democrat Party communications is actually a minor, so the tweet was removed," said Matt Wolking of the Youngkin campaign.
On Monday, Youngkin disavowed the tweet from his campaign and claimed no responsibility for it.
"On Saturday night, an unauthorized tweet came from a campaign account," the governor wrote on Twitter. "I regret that this happened and it shouldn’t have. I have addressed it with my team. We must continue to work to bring Virginians together. There is so much more that unites us than divides us."
But Lynne said the governor has created a "culture of toxicity" and thinks the governor should personally apologize for the offending tweet.
"If young people get into the political arena and they argue, certainly they don't get a free pass," Bob Holsworth, a veteran commentator on local politics and a former professor and dean at Virginia Commonwealth University, said. "But the issue here is that they put up a picture of a minor, then linked it to the Northam yearbook picture which holds the implication someone is endorsing racism in general - I think that's what crossed the line here."
Holsworth said he thought a personal phone call and apology to Lynne would be a more appropriate response.
"I think this was a very poor example of how the Youngkin campaign responds to divisive comments," he said. "This wasn’t modeling the appropriate behavior."
Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, 78, the president pro tempore of the Virginia Senate, who has become a prominent voice on Twitter for Democrats with over 40,000 followers, encouraged her followers to follow Lynne on Twitter and called on “every reporter in this state to get on this [story] immediately. The Governor is attacking a high school student.”
Before this weekend, he had roughly 25,000 followers on Twitter. After the flap and the national recognition, he scooped up followers and is now up to 38,500 followers as of this writing.
While Lynne and Lucas have been trading tweets back and forth, Lynne said that he doesn’t consider Lucas a mentor and that he’s never been an intern for her. He did recently serve as a page in the Virginia State Senate. “She’s been great on Twitter amplifying the voices of teachers and against dangerous charter schools. She’s a good person to follow on Twitter,” he said.
Lynne got involved in politics at 10 years old, helping flip “a 30-year GOP held Hanover Board of Supervisors seat to blue,” he said, and has never stopped.
Besides being the co-founder of VATeensDems and being active politically, he works part-time at a grocery store and at a restaurant. He has been speaking out about Youngkin’s executive order on parents opting out of masks in schools and has been gathering signatures to keep masks in Hanover Schools.
“It’s important to me to stay involved because politics affect students and my future. The planet we live on, the roads we drive on, how safe we are in school and the rights to make decisions over our own bodies can all be changed based on who wins in November,” he said.
