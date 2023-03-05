“I am running a campaign from a dorm room,” Jacob Boykin said during a Zoom call, with a colorful tapestry tacked up on the wall behind him.

Boykin, 20, is among a handful of Democratic candidates under 30 years old who are running for local or state office in Virginia this year.

For state offices, you must be at least 21 by the election date to qualify and for local offices, you need to be at least 18. At the time of this publication, Republicans knew of no GOP candidates under 30.

With all 140 legislative seats up for election in November, a number of the young Democratic candidates are making what could be longshot bids in strong Republican districts. Yet they say it is important to give voters a choice and perhaps a new perspective on state politics.

While four Republicans are set to face off in a future convention or primary for their party’s nomination, Boykin is so far the only Democrat to offer himself up to represent the strongly Republican 10th Senate District that stretches from Hanover and Louisa counties southwest to Appomattox.

Boykin will face a challenging campaign. But, he said, his bid is about more than trying to win. It’s about giving voters more options and a message to political parties to engage more to recruit candidates even in the districts that seem to favor the other side or where a longtime incumbent hasn’t faced much challenge.

His face became more animated when talking about education — he said he will push for raising teacher pay and school funding, especially in rural areas. In recent years legislators have tried unsuccessfully to give all cities and counties the option to ask their voters to levy additional local sales taxes to fund school construction or renovation. So far the General Assembly has given that special permission to eight counties and the city of Danville. Boykin plans to support the bill if it comes up again along with providing funding to rural areas that don’t have a big tax base to draw from.

“The quality of schools in my district as you go further west or further northwest, they get worse,” he said.

Originally from the Powhatan area, Boykin is studying political science at James Madison University but his permanent address is in the 10th. If elected, he plans to spend a lot more time in his home turf. He also previously served as a page in the General Assembly, where he witnessed the legislative session unfold and assisted lawmakers.

With a pulse on current and debated policies, each candidate also has district-specific issues they want to tackle. For Jade Harris, who is running in the 3rd Senate District, - another GOP-dominant district that extends from Augusta County south to Roanoke County - it’s local infrastructure.

Though Harris has what she describes as a “baby face” and is only 25 years old, she’s already gained some political experience serving as vice mayor on the Glasgow Town Council in Rockbridge County. She's also familiar with uphill legislative contests. On Jan. 10 she lost a special election for the House of Delegates to Ellen Campbell, the widow of former Del. Ronnie Campbell, R-Rockbridge.

Ask her what she’d like to work on if elected and Harris will list a handful of local issues in her district.

“I really want to work on fixing [Interstate] 81," she said. "I know it's one of those impossible tasks. But there's definitely work that can be done, at least to mitigate the amount of head-on collisions,” she said. “And along those lines, just general infrastructure projects — replacing a lot of our water treatment systems, getting them up to the 21st century. Along with that, expanding rural broadband. Much of my district is extremely rural.”

Harris knows she will face an uphill battle as a Democrat in a Republican-leaning district. Del. Chris Head, R-Botetourt, a member of the House since 2012, is also seeking the seat.

“It’s hard,” she said.

But her campaign, she added, is less about politics and more about policy. Additionally, she said, her campaign is about serving all of the shades of red and blue in her district.

“There are Democrats here. Just because the map is red every election doesn't mean that the Democratic candidate got zero votes. Those constituents need to be supported,” she said. “And on the Republican side, a lot of them just don't know that there's [Democrats] out there who are gonna fight for them, too.”

One of the other young candidates this year, Dashad Cooper, 29, is running in the safely Democratic 54th House district to represent Charlottesville and part of Albemarle County — but he will face several more-established Democrats in a primary this summer, including an Albemarle County school board member and a former Charlottesville mayor.

Like many young folks running, he’s a first-time candidate. But he’s worked in and volunteered his time for local government. Cooper works as a social services assistant in the city of Charlottesville and serves on the city’s Police Civilian Oversight Board.

Amid a gun violence spike in Charlottesville and Albemarle County, he is passionate about state-level solutions to reduce gun violence. He said he supports many of the Democrat-proposed bills that failed this legislative session such as gun storage requirements and bans on the sale of "assault-style" firearms.

“There are just a whole bunch of guns out on the streets that anybody can get their hands on,” he said. “It’s a problem.”

On abortion, Cooper said he’s “listening to the women” and will work to protect access in Virginia. While same-sex marriage remains federally legal, Virginia's state code still includes language to prohibit such unions. A proposed constitutional amendment to remove the language, sponsored by Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria and Del. Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax, failed in the House of Delegates this year. Cooper plans to support the bill if he’s elected.

Over in Virginia Beach, Zach Coltrain, 20, is running for the 98th District seat in the House of Delegates - another strong GOP district - against either Del. Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, a 14-year House veteran who chairs the Finance committee, or Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach, a nine-year veteran who leads the House Education Committee. In the new district maps that the Virginia Supreme Court imposed in December 2021, Knight and Davis have been paired together. It remains unclear whether they will compete with each other for the GOP nomination.

Coltrain is a music therapy student at Appalachian State University. He's gained political experience through internships with then-Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd, who previously represented the Virginia Beach area, and the Federal Probation Office in Norfolk.

On legislative priorities, Coltrain said he’s “trying to balance” the needs of the rural and urban portions of the district with what young Gen Z voters say they need.

Environmental protection is a big part of that. He also said he plans to help Virginia set up a legal cannabis market. When legislators decriminalized possession two years ago, with Democrats in charge of the House and Senate and holding the governorship, the intent was to set up a legal market by 2024. With Republicans holding the governor's office and control of the House, the measures failed in 2023, but Coltrain said setting up the market can particularly benefit his district.

“Both of those impact the agricultural industry for sure in our area, as well as the importance that we see in Gen Z campaigning and through Virginia teen [Democrats] or on nationwide scales,” Coltrain said.

He said environmental stewardship could only grow more significant with each younger generation.

“This is our future that you're handing us,” he said. “This is our world that you're handing us and it's going to be our responsibility to fix it.”

Closer to Richmond, Jason Melendez, 18, is seeking a seat on Chesterfield County’s board of supervisors. Though the Dale District is a longtime-Democratically held seat, he feels the incumbent Jim Holland is due for a same-party challenger after holding the seat for 14 years.

“Central to my race is really just bringing in a new set of eyes, a fresh voice,” Melendez said. “And I think after 14 years, folks are willing to have the conversation about ‘is someone else going to step up and run, no matter what their age is?' ”

Having graduated high school early, Melendez is a sophomore at Virginia Commonwealth University and he works as a finance manager for Community Staffing, a company that helps people with job searches and transportation. Helping others is what drives him professionally and politically, he said.

With Chesterfield County among the fastest growing localities in the state, Melendez said he will focus on how the county can improve transportation — bus routes, bike lanes, sidewalks where they don’t currently exist.

“The younger residents that move here want connectivity. A lot of the older residents who are moving here, which is a big demographic, want a little bit of suburban connectivity as well,” Melendez said. “So it's all about public safety in that aspect.”

Several of the candidates cited inspiration from young millennials and Gen Z people recently elected to Congress — such as Democrats Maxwell Frost, in Florida's 10th District, who took office this year at 29 years old or Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, of New York's 14th District, who took office in 2019 when she was 29 years old. Republican Madison Cawthorne, of North Carolina's 11th District, took office in 2021 at 25 years old as the first member of Congress born in the 1990s. (Cawthorne lost a GOP primary in 2022.)

The Pew Research Center defines Gen Z as people born after 1997 and millennials as people born between 1981 and 1996.

“I think we need more Gen Z representation in Virginia because you know, Gen Z has proven time and time again — we come out and we're voting and we have made that very clear," Boykin said. "But now it's time for us to start putting our own names on the ballot.”