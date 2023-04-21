The controversial menhaden fleet that supplies Omega Proteins’ Reedville plant is promising to limit areas in Chesapeake Bay where it will set its nets and catches fish.

In a memorandum of understanding with the state, Ocean Harvesters said it wants to limit potential areas of conflict with other users of the Bay.

Conservationists and recreational fishermen had pushed for limits – with some calling for an outright ban on catching menhaden in the Bay – after two spills of dead menhaden last year washed ashore.

Omega’s operation, which catches menhaden to be rendered into fish oil and fish meal in Reedville, where it employs several hundred people, has sparked controversy for years. Recreational fishermen and environmental groups complain it takes too many fish that are prey for other species, including popular game fish such as striped bass.

The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, which sets quotas for menhaden and several other species, says menhaden are not overfished or experiencing overfishing, as it has determined is the case for recreational favorites striped bass and bluefish.

Ocean Harvesters’ agreement with the state details areas in the Bay where its boats can’t come closer than a mile from the shore.

These are basically areas where tourists visit, as well as populated stretches of the lower Eastern Shore and Hampton Roads, including Virginia Beach.

In addition, Ocean Harvesters agreed that its fleet will not work in the Bay on weekends between Memorial Day and Labor Day, or around the Memorial Day and Labor Day holiday weekends or the days around July 4th, the most popular times for tourism and recreational fishing.

Ocean Harvesters also agreed it will not operate within a half mile of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel year-round, to avoid issues with recreational boat traffic and disputes with recreational fishermen who like to work the waters around the bridges.

“The new memorandum of understanding successfully addresses concerns that have been raised about how the menhaden fishery can best coexist with other user groups in the Bay,” said Monty Deihl, CEO of Ocean Harvesters.

“The menhaden fishery will work with the Bay community to alleviate concerns and to remain operating responsibly and sustainably here in Virginia,” he said.

The Virginia Marine Resources Commission considered a Bay-wide ban on Ocean Harvesters boats operating within a mile of the shore.

It opted against that when Omega Proteins said roughly 18% of the company’s catch in the Bay comes from spots within a mile of shore, though those spots are typically away from inhabited areas or popular beaches.

Last year’s spills included one when a “purse seine” net tore. Purse seining involves surrounding a school of fish with a net maneuvered by two boats, which then bring the closed “purse” alongside a larger vessel that vacuums the fish into its hold. A total of 4,895 dead menhaden washed ashore on Silver Beach over the July 4 weekend.

The other spill came July 25 when crew members spotted several large red drum in the net and dumped all the fish, hoping that would keep at least some of the drum alive. An estimated 10,000 fish washed ashore, forcing the closing of Kiptopeke State Park beach for a time. Omega cleaned up the spills.

Spills are fairly rare: averaging just over one spill for every 1,000 times a purse seine is set, the VMRC has said.

