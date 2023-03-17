The darkness deepened for a homeless Gwendolyn Alexander during the four years she and her son Cole – who helps her with the chores of daily life – lived in a single room in a motel by a drug dealing hot spot on Hull Street Road.

After years of shuttling from one rundown apartment to another in some of Richmond’s and Chesterfield County’s toughest neighborhoods, chased by accusations she is certain are false about bringing bed bugs, while also dealing with roommates who didn’t always take care of the bills, her years in the motel marked her lowest point.

“I felt like I had no hope … I was begging for food, begging for money, begging for cigarettes,” she said. “I was suicidal…

“My sons would say: ‘Mom how come you don’t laugh anymore. You’re not yourself,’ ” she said.

They pushed her to get help.

She tried – but she couldn’t shake off the depression.

Until, after a year in the motel, she met a counselor who suggested she apply for the Chesterfield County Department of Mental Health Support Services’ permanent supportive housing program.

It took three years of waiting – and of work – but now she has a home.

And that matters because it’s hard – maybe impossible – to feel stable and able to cope with a mental health issue if you don’t have a place to live, says the official who leads Virginia’s behavioral health system, Commissioner Nelson Smith.

Nationally, nearly a million people with mental illness don’t have a stable place to live, and programs to offer housing and supports have historically produced only 1,100 to 1,500 new units a year across the nation, the American Psychiatric Association’s Psychiatric Services journal reported last year. Having a secure place to live in a community with access to support services is an important part of recovery, the nonprofit group Mental Health America says.

Supportive housing is probably one of the biggest needs in Virginia’s public mental health system, Secretary of Health and Human Resources John Littel says.

Currently, Virginia has about 1,700 slots – including more than 150 in Richmond, 45 in Henrico County, 30 in Chesterfield and 60 in a region centered on the Tri-cities of Petersburg, Hopewell and Colonial Heights.

There’s a need for 7,000, Smith said.

Seeking stability

“That’s the one word you need to say: stability,” said a man named Greg, who has been with Henrico County’s supportive housing program for four years.

Greg, who asked that his last name not be used, has struggled for decades with depression than can veer into suicidal gloom.

“I had two cats: Toby and Tom,” he said. “Toby died, and I put him in a box, and then I brought Tom over; he got in, gave the strangest meow; I’d never heard that before – he knew. He knew what death was …

“And I said to myself: ‘You’re getting older, and what have you done with yourself. Nothing. What’s the point?'”

About a decade ago, it was bad enough that he contacted the county’s Mental Health and Development Services and worked for a time with a counselor, getting medication that helped.

But then his truck broke down.

And it was hard to get going to fix the problem, like the time after his mother died and the tree out back crashed through the powerline to the house he and she had lived in, or the time the water was cut off.

“No power, no water – I’ve got bigger things than that to think about,” he said. He went for a year and a half without power because he couldn’t get motivated to do anything about it. At a different time, he went for months without water.

“When you’ve got chronic depression, it’s hard to think about anything else. ... It’s hard to make decisions, so you just put things off.”

But eventually you can’t.

At one point, he was standing in the front yard “just blubbering … maybe screaming, I can’t remember. The neighbors called the police. …[the officer] said, ‘I don’t usually do this, but let me drive you to the hospital. ...

“I was hospitalized for a while … I probably should have been a couple of times before,” he said.

And when, after some 20 years of water leaking from a washing machine, it turned out that the framing below the old family home had rotted so badly that the house was condemned, Henrico’s Mental Health and Developmental Services department stepped up, offering a place in its permanent supportive housing program.

'It's supportive living'

“This isn’t really just supportive housing – it’s supportive living,” Greg said.

His case manager comes usually a couple of times a month for a chat; getting medication is easy these days.

“You know I don’t really have family or friends. I can count on my case manager if I need help,” he said.

Just that simple change as well as having his own place – especially looking after his own place – makes a big difference.

“My counselor calls it silent therapy,” he said. “You don’t have to talk - you work around the house and you concentrate on that, or if you need help, there’s somebody there. ... You’re connected, with the things you’ve got to do, with other people.”

Putting in the work

It isn’t easy to get a place – it took Alexander three years from the time she first learned supportive housing was an option.

“When I go visit at the motel, they say: 'Miss Gwen, you’re so lucky, how did you do it?' ” Alexander said. “I say: you have to work. You have to do the application. You have to want to. You have to listen to what they tell you, follow a program. You have to work to get better.”

In her case, that’s meant, and still means, group sessions three times a week each lasting three hours.

It means changing much of the way she’d been thinking and acting.

The payoff is her new home, a two-story, two-bedroom apartment in north Chesterfield. Her son, Cole, stays with her.

Cole helps her move around, lifts her when she’s seated and sometimes can’t get up easily.

“He helps with my medicine – I don’t breathe so good,” she says. “He does the laundry. He helps with the cleaning.”

Now, the two have space – there’s even a sunny, fenced-in patio in the back where she can get fresh air. The complex is quiet, a lot different from the motel.

“Always people coming in and out. Always the dealing,” she said.

She’s got a kitchen now, too. That’s a big change from the toaster oven and hot plate she had – and probably shouldn’t have had – living in the motel.

“I used to feed a lot of people. They’d come and say: ‘Miss Gwen I’m so hungry, can you fix me something,’ ” and I would,” she said.

The motel mini-fridge didn’t hold a lot, but there was always something, she said.

And still more work

If it felt like it took work for Alexander to find a way out of the motel, and get a better handle on her depression, it takes work, too for Adam Seehaver, services supervisor for Chesterfield’s permanent supportive housing program, to arrange things.

There’s the money question: people on disability, like Alexander, generally don’t have enough income to cover rents, so Seehaver, and his counterparts at other Community Services Boards, step in with funds to help pay the rent. They'll also help people get basic furnishings and kitchen goods.

The funds the state budget sets for the Department of Behavioral Health’s supportive housing program, along with local monies, is what can make up the difference.

Then, there’s finding landlords interested in lending a hand.

Seehaver said he’s finding that many more landlords want to than might have been expected.

“I think some see it as a way of giving back, of helping their community,” he said.

And some, whose current or past tenants may also have issues, like the idea of having a tenant who has the supports that Seehaver and his colleagues can offer.

Those include hand delivery of the portion of rent that the supportive housing program covers, which is a chance for a case manager to catch up on any issues the landlord sees.

Seehaver said it’s important to know that paying rent and following terms of the lease, including maintaining the place and not disrupting people, is the responsibility of the program participant – Alexander in her case. Leases are in the name of the program participant, not the agency.

The housing-first approach

It’s also important to know that it is up to the participants in the program to accept or reject any supports that may be available.

They are free to accept none at all, although in practice, almost all do, said Kristin Yavorsky, director of the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services' Office of Community Housing.

“It’s the ‘housing-first’ approach,” she said.

People need shelter and food before they can tackle other issues - whether that’s finding work, recovering from addiction or benefiting from mental health services.

And the payoff is real.

Nearly half of supportive housing participants are dealing with illnesses that had at some point landed them in a state mental hospital. That includes 272 who moved into supportive housing directly from a state hospital: finding a place to live is one of the biggest barriers to discharging individuals from Virginia’s overcrowded state hospitals when they no longer need inpatient care.

More than 90% of participants have been stably housed for at least a year. For someone like Alexander, who bounced from place to place before her four years in a motel, that’s a big deal.

That means only a small number, less than 10%, spiraled down and so needed hospitalization or some other more hands-on care.

Funding and available, affordable housing are the big challenges statewide, Yavorsky said.

Because those are still limited, not everyone who could benefit will get a place; to set priorities, housing support specialists are charged with thinking about the bad outcomes individuals have had when they haven’t had a secure place to live, and to think about the bad things that could happen to them in the future without a home.

Priorities include people leaving state hospitals, those whose homelessness means they are cut off from services, people who have to couch-surf in order to have a roof over their heads and people in assisted living facilities or group homes who aren’t doing well there.

“It’s really: who has the most bad stuff going on,” she said.

Natural light

Greg’s case was an urgent one – he couldn’t keep living in the family home after it was condemned – but finding a new home wasn’t a take it or leave it matter.

“They had a questionnaire to see what I wanted, and I said: a questionnaire?” he remembers. He couldn’t believe it was serious, but it was.

“Sometimes, people will say something like ‘I can’t live on the second floor,’ ” he said. “I said, ‘I do better with lots of natural light.’ ”

And his apartment’s French doors open so that even on an overcast February morning, there’s plenty of light.

He’s got a job, too – driving people to and from medical and mental health appointments.

“If I drive to someone’s place, drive them to their appointment; drive back to pick them up and drive them home" it "saves a case manager that driving; they can see two more people a day.”

Sometimes the people he drives, and the case managers he helps, are so eager to see him that they’re waiting by the curb for him.

“In 30 years, I’ve never felt better,” he said. “I caught myself the other day whistling while I washed the dishes.

"The thing about being anxious is getting started, making a decision. I used to let them pile up … but I’m washing the dishes, whistling and when I realize I’ve never been happier, I just start crying."

