'Miles to go' - House and Senate face off after adopting budgets

The competing budgets generally embrace the $141 billion spending plan that Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat in the last year of his term, introduced in December, with more than $47 billion in the general fund supported by state tax dollars for core government services such as education, health care and public safety.

Northam is expected to give budget negotiators more money to work with next week. He will provide them with a new revenue forecast to reflect faster growth in income, sales and other state tax collections than assumed when he introduced his proposal before Christmas.

The additional money could give budget negotiators more flexibility in settling their differences, including whether to give teachers a raise of 5%, as the House proposes, or 3%, as the Senate recommends. Similarly, the House would give state and other public employees raises of 3.5%, while the Senate would restore a 3% increase that was canceled last year because of the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.