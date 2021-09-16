Millions pour into Virginia race for governor; Youngkin's wealth helps him outraise McAuliffe in latest period

Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, raised three times the amount of money as his Republican challenger, Christopher Holmes, and ended the period with $425,833 on hand. Holmes had $84,923 on hand for the final two months of the race.

Other Democrats in the top 10 for campaign war chests are Del. Dan Helmer, D-Fairfax; Del. Nancy Guy, D-Virginia Beach; Del. Joshua Cole, D-Fredericksburg; and Del. Roslyn Tyler, D-Sussex. All of them face strong challenges in races targeted by Republicans eager to regain control of the House after two years in the minority.

One exception is Republican Nick Clemente, who came in 10th, with $303,645 on hand for his closely watched race against Del. Wendy Gooditis, D-Clarke, who finished the period with $274,376.

But Republicans also are getting outside help from Americans from Prosperity, which has made almost $556,000 in independent expenditures on behalf of GOP candidates, and Make Liberty Win, a political action committee based in Alexandria, which has spent almost $89,000 to help Clemente and Colonial Heights City Councilman Mike Cherry in his bid for the seat being vacated by former House Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights. Cherry’s opponent, Democrat Katie Sponsler, ended the period with $157,563 in the bank, about $46,000 more than the Republican.