Miyares, attorney general-elect, plans thorough investigation of parole board misconduct

Democrats and Gov. Ralph Northam resisted GOP calls this year to investigate misconduct at the Virginia Parole Board after people were released from prison without proper notification to crime victims and prosecutors.
Republican Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares says he's going to get to the bottom of the problems so they don't happen again.
“Citizens get frustrated when they feel like there’s no accountability or transparency in government," Miyares said Thursday after taking questions from reporters at a news conference in Richmond. "I’m going to have an internal working group in the AG’s office after I get sworn in to really just do a deep dive on what happened."
A recap of the parole board scandal:
Under a former board chairwoman, Adrianne Bennett, the board in early 2020 quickly released more people than typical from prison shortly before Bennett was to become a juvenile court judge in Virginia Beach. Complaints followed to a state fraud, waste and abuse hotline, and the Office of the State Inspector General (OSIG) began to investigate.
The inspector general's investigations were administrative and not criminal, and the agency found the board violated law and policy in the process by which some people were released. Senior aides to Northam in August 2020 questioned the power of OSIG to investigate, and after a meeting in which they admonished OSIG staffers, the inspector general, Michael Westfall, said he feared for his job. Westfall told the governor's staff during the meeting that his office wouldn't look into any more complaints.
The lead investigator was fired, and the status of other parole board complaints under investigation by OSIG remains unclear.
Republicans and one Democratic lawmaker early this year called for a special committee or legislative committee to dig into the misconduct, but Democrats who control the General Assembly didn't concur. Instead, they approved funding in April for an investigation of how OSIG handled one of its investigations. The governor's chief of staff had called OSIG biased, and the law firm hired by the governor and attorney general to look into OSIG said she was "likely biased," charging the state $232,345.
Miyares attacked Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring during the campaign over the scandal. Herring's office represented both OSIG and the parole board.
'Looping in' AG
Miyares said Thursday that former attorneys general told him that because of the sensitive nature of a parole board decision, the attorney general's office should have always been looped in on releases. He said he wants to find out internally if the attorney general's office was properly looped in when the misconduct happened, and also look at why the parole board itself didn't follow the rules.
"There's so much we do not know," he said. "I don’t want future members of the parole board to make these mistakes again, because it led to such tragic consequences."
The five members of the parole board are appointed by the governor. Virginia abolished parole in 1995 but among the board's duties is considering parole for people convicted before that.
"We will replace the entire parole board on day one," Republican Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin said in his victory speech Tuesday. Miyares said he would concur with such a move by the new governor.
Transition team
Miyares also announced his initial transition team, which is headed by former Attorney General Jerry Kilgore, who is now an attorney and lobbyist with the firm Cozen O'Connor.
The team includes former Gov. George Allen and former Attorneys General Mark Earley Sr., Jim Gilmore, Bob McDonnell, Ken Cuccinelli and Richard Cullen. (Gilmore and McDonnell later were governors.) Other advisers include Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman and Chesterfield County Sheriff Karl Leonard and several prosecutors, including Chesterfield Commonwealth's Attorney Stacey Davenport and Lynchburg Commonwealth's Attorney Bethany Harrison.
Miyares said he spoke with Herring on Wednesday, and again thanked him for his public service, praising Herring's elimination of a backlog of testing rape kits in criminal cases for DNA evidence.
"He was very gracious," Miyares said. "I have great appreciation for anybody who steps into the political arena, the public arena."
