Miyares, attorney general-elect, plans thorough investigation of parole board misconduct

'Looping in' AG

Miyares said Thursday that former attorneys general told him that because of the sensitive nature of a parole board decision, the attorney general's office should have always been looped in on releases. He said he wants to find out internally if the attorney general's office was properly looped in when the misconduct happened, and also look at why the parole board itself didn't follow the rules.

"There's so much we do not know," he said. "I don’t want future members of the parole board to make these mistakes again, because it led to such tragic consequences."

The five members of the parole board are appointed by the governor. Virginia abolished parole in 1995 but among the board's duties is considering parole for people convicted before that.

"We will replace the entire parole board on day one," Republican Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin said in his victory speech Tuesday. Miyares said he would concur with such a move by the new governor.

Transition team

Miyares also announced his initial transition team, which is headed by former Attorney General Jerry Kilgore, who is now an attorney and lobbyist with the firm Cozen O'Connor.