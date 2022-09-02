Miyares hosts school safety webinar on THC copycat products

Attorney General Jason Miyares hosted a webinar Friday to educate parents, teachers and students about misleading labels on snacks and candies that contain unregulated amounts of THC.

“These may look like Doritos and Cheetos but they’re not,” Miyares said as he held the bags up to the camera.

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is a mind-altering chemical compound found in marijuana that creates the sensation of being high. It is also legal in Virginia.

However, according to Christopher Holstege, director of the Blue Ridge Poison Control Center Director, he’s seeing an uptick in cases from people, including children and teens, having adverse reactions to the synthetic form of THC found in mislabeled candies and snacks. He said that since 2020, his team has helped manage 221 such patients.

“We recently had a refugee family who couldn't speak or read English well, who thought this looked like candy and two of their children came to the hospital and needed treatment,” Holstege said. “We also had a grandmother with a granddaughter who thought it was candy and both were hospitalized.”

While delta-9 is more commonly known as the chemical compound in THC that leads consumers to experience a euphoria, synthetic compounds like delta-8 have been found in copycat edible products that resemble candies or snacks.

Holstege explained that because there are variables in the concentration of THC in the products, reactions have varied in patients - from those who appear very sedate to those experiencing rapid heart rates and anxiety. For younger patients and those who use the products regularly, there is a concern for long term effects on memory and brain development.

Holstege noted a Virginia Commonwealth University study that found higher concentrations of delta-8 than advertised in a sampling of products along with other chemicals.

The problem, he said, is that there’s less scientific and medical study of chemicals like delta-8 and that the dosage is not accurately quantified or described on packaging.

“Some of these we're not even sure how they affect the human body,” Holstege added.

It isn’t a Virginia-specific issue.

Last September, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an alert that poison control centers were seeing an uptick in patients who had adverse reactions to hemp products containing delta-8. Insufficient product labeling was noted as a factor.

John Kimenhour, a school resource officer in Chesterfield County, joined the webinar to discuss how students and faculty can address the presence of such edibles on school grounds. He explained that if a student resource officer is made aware, the officer will file paperwork with the Department of Juvenile Justice and that the department might seek an alternative to charges.

“The idea is to not get kids in trouble and send them to court,” he said. “The idea is to educate them.”

Of course, he added, that some disciplinary actions might stem from the “history” of the student, whether or not it was their first time possessing marijuana products on school grounds. Though recreational use is legal, neither adults nor children may do so on school grounds. He also noted that a person who is distributing or selling items might face more disciplinary action.

Marijuana possession and recreational use has been legal in Virginia since 2021, but the state has not yet set up a legal market. Critics have said that the lack of a legal marketplace has contributed to the spread of unregulated and mislabeled products.

In June Miyares joined 22 other attorneys general in submitting a letter to Congress calling for action on copycat THC edible products.

Virginia also has a newly established task force that is compiling recommendations for hemp-based products(which THC is derived from). The task force will deliver a report with recommendations to state legislators by this November.