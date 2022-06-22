Miyares joins 22 other attorneys general in bipartisan letter to Congress regarding copycat THC products.

Attorney General Jason Miyares, joined by 22 other attorney generals submitted a bipartisan letter to Congress Wednesday calling for federal action regarding copycat THC edible products.

The products are designed to look like popular brands such as Doritos, Nerds rope candy and Trolli gummy worms but contain THC, a psychoactive substance derived from cannabis plants.

The FDA reported that from Jan. 1 to May 31 of 2022 the National Poison Control Centers received 10,488 THC exposure cases involving edible products. 77% of the cases were patients 19 years or younger. 65% of cases were unintentional consumption of THC.

At a news conference Wednesday Miyares announced the bipartisan letter calling for a federal action and issued a warning to stores that willingly sell such products.

“What we do is make the cost of doing business, of doing this business of selling this garbage to our kids so expensive it’s not worth it,” he said. “That would be my message, if you are selling this garbage in your stores it’s not work it. After July 1 someone in my office is coming after you.”

The letter provided examples of cases in which the THC copycat products cause harm. One example was from Stafford County, Virginia. The letter states, “on March 2, 2022, three Virginia parents took their children to the hospital for treatment after they observed lethargic behavior and discovered they had consumed THC-laden Goldfish crackers from their childcare facility.”

In addition to the letter, Miyares issued a warning to "bad actors" in Virginia that his office is prepared to take legal action following new state laws that are set to take effect on July 1. Emphasizing the danger posed to children, Miyares said the new policy aims to protect them.

Among the state-level provisions is an age restriction of 21 and older for purchasing THC products, child-resistant packaging, clear food labels, and packing guidelines.

“They cannot depict anything that is shaped like a human, animal, vehicles, fruit or any trademark of any famous products or packaging as we see today,” Miyares said.

The Attorney General’s office plans to take legal action toward stores that sell the misleading packaged products through fines, making the cost of doing that type of business unattractive. While this is not a criminal offense Miyares said he believes most suppliers will heed the warnings.

“There are going to be individuals on the consumer protection team that will be zeroed in on this,” Miyares said.

Holding up copycat products next to the authentic brands, Miyares compared the packaging issue to the tobacco industry.

“Now I wanted everyone to remind themselves about what happened when we criticized tobacco companies" for using Joe Camel in tobacco advertising, Miyares said. “Think about that and now look at what you have here.”

“You can see how young children can inadvertently ingest this,” Miyares said. “This is not by accident, and this is not somebody messing up a label. This is direct action, direct marketing products to our children.”

To further demonstrate the issue, Miyares’ office displayed a bucket filled with 27 THC copycat products purchased from stores around Virginia.

“This is not just localized to one area,” he said. “These are products openly being sold in stores and they are clearly targeting our children.”

A spokesperson from the Consumer Brand Association, Stacy Papadopoulos, joined Miyares in warning consumers about the misleading and dangerous aspects of the copycat THC products.

“Sometimes the only way to tell the difference from a copycat product and the real thing are by the words THC written really small in the corner of the product" or because the wrapper " is "a little shinier than the typical bag of chips or box of cereal,” Papadopoulos said.

“These are minimal distinctions that children often miss whether because they just can’t read or because they don’t get the concept of the copycat. We are alarmed at how intensely the situation has intensified.”

To report illicit copycat THC edibles Miyares instructed people to call his office.