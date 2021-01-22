More deaths in state behavioral facilities as COVID-19 outbreaks rage

The state reported 25 employees and 13 patients infected with the virus at Central State this week and 16 staff and 10 patients at Hiram Davis, a medical center that houses medically frail patients with intellectual and physical disabilities on the same sprawling campus in Dinwiddie County.

Statewide, 223 patients and employees are currently testing positive for COVID-19 at Virginia's 12 behavioral health facilities, while about 1,200 have recovered from the disease.

"Staff are continuing to work tirelessly at all the facilities to follow infection control measures to protect the health of both the individuals they serve and the health of their coworkers," Cunningham said.

Martha Bryant, an Amherst County woman who lost one of her disabled sons in 2017 after he was transferred to Hiram Davis from the now shuttered Central Virginia Training Center in Lynchburg, said his brother is recovering from COVID-19 at the medical center in Dinwiddie.

Bryant contends that Hiram Davis, built in the late 1970s is not designed to protect patients from the spread of infectious disease.

"I'm really amazed he didn't get it before he did," she said of her son, Taylor, who tested positive for the virus days before he was scheduled to receive a vaccination.