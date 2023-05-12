CITY POINT - At the point where the Appomattox and James rivers meet in Hopewell, former Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg, sought to ride a rising tide of national concern over the future of abortion rights in her quest to unseat Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Petersburg, in a new state Senate seat that could be pivotal in Virginia's position on women's reproductive rights.

Aird, unseated on the same night that Gov. Glenn Youngkin led a sweep of statewide offices two years ago, was flanked by a trio of abortion-rights advocates who proclaimed the importance of electing her and defeating Morrissey in a Democratic primary fight in the new 13th Senate District. The contest has attracted national attention a year after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade protection of abortion rights.

"This has been a fascinating race to watch," said Bob Holsworth, a longtime Richmond political analyst. "He's a pro-life Democrat running in a majority-minority district."

Aird has highlighted Morrissey's record on abortion in a "Roe Not Joe" tour as the campaign heads into its final month before the primary on June 20.

"Joe Morrissey has spent his two decades in public service to deflect, deny, delude and deceive when it comes to his real stance on reproductive rights and abortion access," said Tamara Keene, executive director of REPRO Rising, who was joined in Hopewell by representatives from Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia and EMILY's List.

Morrissey won his Senate seat in 2019 after a political career in the House of Delegates and Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. He is staking his re-election on voters caring about issues other than abortion, such as criminal justice reform, high-speed internet and economic opportunity, in a predominantly Black Democratic district that stretches from eastern Henrico and Charles City counties through the Tri-Cities into rural Southside.

A disbarred attorney and member of the Senate Judiciary Committee who has been both praised and panned for wielding his influence in the election of judges, Morrissey touts his record in elevating African American jurists in state courts, as well as his role in abolishing Virginia's death penalty and tightening its use of solitary confinement for prison inmates.

"I disagree entirely that it is about abortion," he said, citing other concerns he has heard from voters while knocking on 8,000 doors across the district since the General Assembly adjourned on Feb. 25.

Morrissey had better hope he's right, Holsworth said. "To the extent that people vote on that (abortion) issue, he will lose."

The abortion issue

The perils became clearer when Morrissey recently released a flier that denied he had voted against access to abortions. A devout Catholic, he said he is personally opposed to abortion, but believes the decision on abortion should be made by a woman and her doctor.

"I have never, ever voted to ban abortion," he said in an interview.

Aird responded with a digital ad that accuses Morrissey of lying about his record and includes video of him making statements on his radio show that appear to align him on the issue with Youngkin. The Republican governor recently vowed to again seek a ban on most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, with exceptions for victims of rape or incest and cases in which the mother's life is endangered.

With every seat in the General Assembly up for election in November, the Republican-controlled House declined to act on the proposal this year.

"Youngkin is pro-life, as am I," Morrissey said in one undated clip featured by Aird.

"I'm proud to vote pro-life and I will side with Republicans in the future on this issue," he said in another.

Holsworth said Aird's ad hit the target.

"I think she caught him on that one," he said. "He's been disingenuous there."

In March all six Democratic women senators — Mamie Locke, of Hampton; Louise Lucas, of Portsmouth; Janet Howell, of Fairfax; Barbara Favola, of Arlington; Jennifer Boysko, of Fairfax; and Ghazala Hashmi, of Richmond — joined to endorse Aird over Morrissey. He has highlighted endorsements by retiring Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, and Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, who is vice chair of the Senate Democratic Caucus, who both say they promised to support incumbent Democrats.

Morrissey said he has had "zero discussion" about the abortion issue with Youngkin.

"I am my own man," he said, likening his position with that of Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., a Catholic who personally opposes abortion but also any attempt to restrict women's access to the procedure or other reproductive health care.

Last year, for example, Morrissey voted to override the governor's veto of a budget provision that allows state funds to pay for abortions for poor women whose unborn children suffer gross fetal abnormalities. The veto failed on a 20-19 vote, with Morrissey voting with fellow Democrats to protect the funding.

However, Planned Parenthood responded to the claims in his flier with six examples of actions he took over the last 13 years that it said would undermine women's reproductive rights, including his co-sponsorship of the "Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, introduced in the General Assembly last year by Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, to prohibit abortions after 20 weeks except when the mother's life or long-term health is endangered.

The bill died in a Senate committee on which Morrissey does not serve - so he didn't vote on it - but the Associated Press reported that he told reporters he would "certainly consider" helping a procedural maneuver to bring the legislation to the Senate floor for debate and vote.

"It is something we should debate on the floor," he said last week.

Morrissey said he co-sponsored the bill because of his concern about the threshold of when a fetus is able to feel pain. In contrast, he said Aird, as a member of the House of Delegates in 2019, supported legislation introduced by Del. Kathy Tran, D-Fairfax, that he said would make it easier to perform abortions in the third trimester of pregnancy under some circumstances.

A House subcommittee quickly killed the bill, but not before then-Gov. Ralph Northam, a doctor, defended the practice in a radio interview that inadvertently triggered the disclosure of a racist photograph from his medical school yearbook page that almost ended his term as governor.

"I believe that is fundamentally, to my core, wrong," Morrissey said of Tran's legislation.

Morrissey has used his position as a potentially decisive swing vote on the issue to win concessions from the slim Democratic majority in the Senate, most notably language in the state budget last year that opened the door for Petersburg to potentially hold a voter referendum on a casino resort, while preventing Richmond from holding a second referendum on a casino proposed there.

He lost some of his leverage this year with the election of Democrat Aaron Rouse to a vacant Senate seat in Virginia Beach, after Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach, was elected to Congress. Rouse's win gave Democrats a 22-18 edge in the chamber until the new General Assembly convenes in January.

Casino vote

Morrissey is still pushing assembly budget negotiators to allow Petersburg to hold the casino vote or, at least for now, block a second referendum in Richmond that he said would scuttle the $1.4 billion resort that The Cordish Companies has proposed in Petersburg. Aird supports a referendum in Petersburg but doesn't take a position on a second vote in Richmond.

He contends that Petersburg is once again "the epicenter of the race," as it was in 2019 when he trounced then-Sen. Rosalyn Dance, D-Petersburg, by more than 2,000 votes in the city she had represented as mayor from 1992 to 2004.

However, Petersburg contains about 16% of the vote in the new district, compared with 35% in Henrico and almost 18% in Prince George County. Morrissey formerly represented eastern Henrico in the House, but Henrico Supervisor Tyrone Nelson and Sen. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, are supporting Aird, along with most of the Democratic establishment.

Nelson and Bagby, who represented Morrissey's old House district for eight years, also sided against him in a party-run firehouse primary in December for a Democratic congressional nomination. Then-Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, won with almost 85% of the vote in a four-way race for a congressional seat vacated by the death of Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, on Nov. 28. McClellan won 79% of the vote in the Highland Springs polling place in Henrico.

"What she's looking to do is re-create the McClellan coalition," Holsworth said of Aird's campaign strategy.

The size of McClellan's victory emboldened opponents of Morrissey, who previously had only lost races in Richmond for mayor in 2016 and commonwealth's attorney in 1993. (In 1981, as a 23-year-old law student, he lost a Republican primary bid for the House of Delegates in a multi-member district in Fairfax County.)

"He's a political survivor, but he's not an undefeated champion," Holsworth said. "There is some vulnerability."

Family matters

Morrissey also may be more vulnerable because of a highly public feud this year with his estranged wife, Myrna, who was a 17-year-old assistant in his law office when they first became romantically involved. He entered an Alford plea in 2015 to a misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, with six suspended, and at one point commuted daily between jail and his seat in the House of Delegates.

They married in 2016 and have three children together, but they separated in 2019 on the same night he won his Senate seat. Earlier this year, Myrna Morrissey went public with allegations of his infidelities after he accused her live-in boyfriend of physically abusing their son, then 4 years old.

Joe Morrissey won two temporary protective orders against her and her boyfriend, but a substitute judge ended the orders and restored previous custody arrangements in a closed hearing in Chesterfield County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court in early February, according to her family.

Aird said she hasn't made Morrissey's personal life an issue in the campaign, so she was surprised when Morrissey, in an interview with The Times-Dispatch, accused her of hypocrisy for sending her two sons to private school, while advocating for public education.

"Joe Morrissey puts his money where his mouth is," he said in the interview.

Morrissey also questioned why Aird was renting her home in Petersburg, where she said she has lived for more than 15 years. A former resident of Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield, Morrissey said he is renting a loft apartment in downtown Petersburg and renovating a historic house there.

By faulting her for renting, Aird said he is "condemning a whole of people he represents."

"Joe's back is up against the wall with nowhere to go - so where does he go - on to attack my family," she said in a text message.

"This is nothing more than an attempt to distract voters because for the first time in his career he’s being forced to answer for his extremely unpopular and problematic record on the issues like reproductive health, environmental justice, and education," she added.

The race is likely to become more bitter in the final month, observers said. Both candidates have plenty of money in their campaign war chests. Morrissey had raised $569,702 for the four-year cycle through March 31, including $97,500 from Dominion Energy, owner of the state's largest electric utility. Aird had raised $575,174, including $150,000 from the Clean Virginia Fund, which seeks to counter Dominion's political influence, and $125,000 from Sonjia Smith, wife of Clean Virginia's founder, Michael Bills.

"I think the race is far more competitive than people imagined it six months ago," Holsworth said.