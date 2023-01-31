 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Morrissey banned from Henrico County Jail for 90 days after weekend incident

State Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, is banned from visiting the Henrico County Jail for three months after an incident in which Sheriff Alisa A. Gregory said the lawmaker threatened staff over the weekend.

Gregory in a statement Tuesday said Morrissey came to Regional Jail West at about 11 a.m. Saturday with three young children "and proceeded to leave them unattended in the lobby while he and an associate met with a client in our custody."

Gregory said sheriff's office staff told Morrissey that the jail's policy requires that children are always accompanied by an adult.  

"Despite our staff’s efforts, Mr. Morrissey refused repeated requests to comply and eventually became verbally abusive, made threatening remarks and acted in an aggressive manner to a lieutenant," Gregory said. "Due to his actions, Mr. Morrissey’s privileges to visit Henrico’s Jail West and Jail East facilities will be suspended for 90 days."

Video of the interaction between Morrissey and jail staff circulated online this week. Reached Tuesday afternoon, Morrissey said he was not immediately available to comment. 

The incident comes as Morrissey, 65, in enmeshed in a bitter feud with his estranged wife, Myrna Morrissey. He has accused her live-in boyfriend of abusing their son while punishing him with a belt, a charge Ms. Morrissey has denied. She has also accused her husband of marriage infidelities. 

Both filed for protective orders against one another, which lead to motions on to the judge who is to hear the case. In her motion, Ms. Morrissey pointed to her husband's influence as a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The Gregory statement did not say who Morrissey was visiting at the jail. Morrissey previously was a Richmond prosecutor and local defense attorney. The Virginia Supreme Court revoked his law license in 2018. 

Then-Gov. Ralph Northam in January 2022 pardoned Joe Morrissey for a misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor related to his relationship with Ms. Morrissey. She was a 17-year-old law firm assistant when the relationship started. 

