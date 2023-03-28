Legal battles between Myrna Morrissey and her husband, Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, continue amid a theft allegation on Ms. Morrissey’s end, and attempts to hold her counsel and family in contempt of a previous gag order on Morrissey’s end.

The state senator in May will face a petit larceny hearing for allegedly stealing her passport. The hearing is set to take place in Chesterfield County Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court at 10 a.m. on May 18 — a little over a month before he faces a Democratic primary against former state delegate Lashresce Aird.

The bitter legal proceedings between the couple also include an attempt to remove Ms. Morrissey’s legal counsel, along with filed contempt against her counsel and family for allegedly violating a court order.

Previously, Morrissey had sought a now-dropped protective order against his wife, as he alleged abuse of their child by her boyfriend. At issue were alleged welts on the child’s buttocks that Ms. Morrissey’s family in a statement referred to as a “rash.”

While the senator and Ms. Morrissey were subject to gag orders that prevented them both from speaking on the subject at the time, a statement attributed to Ms. Morrissey’s family was provided to the press. A statement by her lawyers, Mary Elizabeth White and Darcy Geisler, also was provided. The protective order was dismissed in February.

“We feel it is important as her family to clear her name by letting the public know that Myrna and [her boyfriend] were completely vindicated today in court,” a family-attributed statement read. “The allegations set forth by Sen. Morrissey were unfounded and it was determined by the court that this was nothing more than a rash. No abuse occurred whatsoever.”

Ms. Morrissey’s father, Coleman Pride, and her sister, Christina Davis, had been in court to watch the Feb. 2 proceedings where Morrissey’s protective order was dismissed.

The family statement went on to call Morrissey’s allegations “an abuse of power and influence and the legal system.”

Morrissey also has since subpoenaed journalist Brandon Jarvis of the Virginia Scope newsletter to testify about communications he allegedly received from Ms. Morrissey, but the matter was quashed last Thursday. Jarvis, who published a statement attributed to the family, asserted he had not texted with her.

Meanwhile, in a call on Monday, White said she and her co-counsel did not violate the previous gag order because it applied to the senator and Ms. Morrissey.

“That doesn’t mean attorney ... her family was in the room,” White said. “So of course, my co-counsel and I released a statement to [the Richmond Times-Dispatch].”

The Morrisseys have been separated since 2019, when Morrissey was elected to the Virginia Senate. Their marital rift became public knowledge in January, when Morrissey reported suspected child abuse and alleged it was his wife’s boyfriend who had done it. His wife then posted a series of allegations on Instagram of sexual infidelities and mistreatment by her husband. He alleged child abuse and sought a now-dismissed protective order against his wife and her boyfriend.

White said that if her client states she is okay with it, then White can still represent her while also representing herself in the contempt issue.

“There’s no conflict and [Morrissey] tried to get me kicked [out],” White said. “That’s all he’s doing. He’s trying to leave her without an attorney.”

The Times-Dispatch has not heard back from Morrissey’s legal counsel at the time of this publication.

