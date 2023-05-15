Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Petersburg, is touting endorsements by 30 current or former local government leaders in his Senate district as proof that he's the "work horse" in a Democratic primary battle with former Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg, whom he derides as a "show horse."

Aird's campaign to unseat the first-term senator has featured endorsements by six of his Senate colleagues — all women — and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, but Morrissey dismissed them as outsiders who do not know the district.

He countered with endorsements by elected leaders in six of the eight localities in the district — Petersburg, Hopewell and the counties of Prince George, Dinwiddie, Charles City and Sussex. The list did not include anyone from Henrico County, which is home to the single-largest number of potential voters in the June 20 primary, or Surry County.

"There are two types of elected officials — work horses and show horses," Morrissey said in a statement announcing the endorsements. "Local elected officials, who know both candidates intimately, know that Morrissey is a work horse and that Lashrecse Aird is simply a show horse."

He leaned heavily on Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham, who sparred publicly with Aird during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, when she urged then-Gov. Ralph Northam to require the city to reconnect water services for delinquent accounts.

"In the six years that I worked with Lashrecse in the City of Petersburg, she did not show up one single time to City Council to champion or advance a single cause," Parham said in a statement quoted by Morrissey's news release. "Morrissey, on the other hand, came before City Council on dozens of occasions."

He and Morrissey also are close allies in Petersburg's ongoing effort to win state permission to host a casino resort and deny Richmond a second opportunity for voters to act on a proposed casino there. Aird supports giving Petersburg the opportunity to vote on a proposed casino, but she does not take a position on a second vote in Richmond.

In addition to the mayor, Morrissey's endorsements include five other Petersburg City Council members: Howard Myers, Darrin Hill, Marlow Jones, Arnold Westbrook and Charlie Cuthbert. The list does not include council member Annette Smith-Lee.

Morrissey also received endorsements from Petersburg School Board members Hal Miles Sr. and Celeste Wynn; former Councilman and Treasurer Ken Pritchett; and former Del. Fenton Bland, D-Petersburg.

He also announced endorsements by:

- Prince George Board of Supervisors Chairman Donald Hunter and members Floyd Brown Jr. and Alan Carmichael; and School Board Chairman Cecil Smith and member Chris Johnson;

- Hopewell Sheriff Travis Stanley; City Council members Rita Joyner and Janice Denton; former Mayors Patience Bennett and Christina Luman-Bailey; and former council members Arlene Holloway and Ray Edmonds;

- Chickahominy Indian Chief Stephen Adkins, Charles City Sheriff Alan Jones and Charles City School Board member Preston Adkins;

- Dinwiddie County School Board members Barbara Pittman and Jerry "Jay" Schnepf; and

- Sussex County Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Susan Seward and member Eric Fly, and Waverly Mayor Angela McPhaul.

(The list also includes an endorsement by Jesse Hellyer, whom Morrissey identifies as a "resident and business leader" in Sussex.)

Aird said in an emailed statement: "We plan to release our own diverse coalition of trusted Democratic leaders who have endorsed me that is reflective of the ENTIRE district and the Commonwealth of Virginia."