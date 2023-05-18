On Tuesday, North Carolina’s Republican-led state legislature overrode a veto by its Democratic governor of a bill to ban abortions after 12 weeks of gestation, which will make Virginia the least restrictive state in the South for abortion access.

“This is a crisis moment for North Carolinians and everyone trying to access abortion care in the South,” said Jamie Lockhart, executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia.

The North Carolina law is set to take effect July 1. In South Carolina lawmakers are debating a measure that would bar most abortions after about six weeks.

With surrounding states banning or further restricting access to the procedure, abortion providers note that Virginia can be a destination for out-of-state patients seeking the procedure.

Abortion will be a key issue this fall as Republicans and Democrats fight for control of Virginia’s General Assembly. Republicans currently control the House of Delegates while Democrats control the state Senate.

The Associated Press reports that abortion is banned or severely restricted in much of the South, including bans throughout pregnancy in Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia. In Georgia, abortion is permitted only in the first six weeks.

Following the overturn of federal protections last summer, a number of states across the country have sought further restrictions or bans, while others, like Virginia, have maintained their level of access.

Abortion is currently legal in Virginia for any reason up to about 26 weeks of pregnancy. Abortions that occur later in pregnancy require three physicians to conclude that carrying the fetus to term threatens the health or life of the pregnant person.

In Virginia’s most recent legislative session, several GOP lawmakers introduced bills aimed at restricting or prohibiting most abortions, but they were defeated. Measures included a bill Gov. Glenn Youngkin backed to bar most abortions after 15 weeks with exceptions for rape, incest and when the woman’s life is in danger. Other unsuccessful measures that GOP lawmakers sponsored included bills to define life at conception and legislation to walk back the 26-week threshold to between 22 and 24 weeks.

Sen. Siobahn Dunnavant, R-Henrico, carried the 22 to 24-week bill. The senator, an OBGYN, called the bill a “compromise” at the time and expressed disappointment that it was defeated in a committee meeting.

“I think it was a reasonable attempt to find consensus,” she said. “You shouldn’t have an abortion when a baby can live outside the mom.”

In a high-profile June 20 Democratic primary in Senate District 13, which stretches from eastern Henrico and Charles City counties through the Tri-Cities into rural Southside, former Del. Lashrecse Aird has vowed to protect abortion access in Virginia and attacked her opponent, Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Petersburg, accusing him of flip-flopping on the issue.

Morrissey, a Catholic, says he is personally opposed to abortion, but believes the decision should be made by a woman and her doctor.

“I have never, ever voted to ban abortion,” he said in a recent interview with The Richmond Times-Dispatch.

A recent Aird ad included clips of Morrissey talking on his radio show about being “the only Democrat in the General Assembly who is pro-life” — despite his statements to the media over the last year that he does support abortion access (up to about 20 weeks). She has also critiqued him for not being present this latest session for a vote on a proposed constitutional amendment that would enshrine abortion protections into the state’s constitution.

Aird has garnered endorsements from organizations that support abortion rights, like Planned Parenthood, ReproRising and Emily’s List.

The 13th District leans Democratic, which means the victor of the primary would be the favorite to win election in November.

Following redistricting, all 140 House and Senate seats have shifted in some of their demographics — and their political leanings have shifted along with them. For example, Dunnavant’s former district was once reliably Republican, but now she faces Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, in the Democratic-leaning Senate District 16.

VanValkenburg, a teacher who has served in the House of Delegates since 2018, plans to support abortion access.

“North Carolina’s ban is a stark reminder of what’s on the line here in Virginia this November,” VanValkenburg said.

Some localities in Virginia have considered or have passed local zoning ordinances or declarations to prohibit abortion providers from establishing themselves in their cities or counties.

The Family Foundation, an anti-abortion organization that has lobbied the state legislature, has consulted on the drafting of some of the local policies.

Family Foundation president Victoria Cobb said she thinks it is important for state and local levels of government to take action to “prevent Virginia from becoming an abortion tourism destination” and keep the “Commonwealth of Virginia one that values and protects life.”