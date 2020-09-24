New building coming for Central State Hospital, 150 years after founding as nation's first mental hospital for Blacks

"But I am grateful that we are in a new era," he said. "And while we continue to do necessary work to improve equity and dignity in health access and treatment, the Central State of today is a far cry from that facility of the past."

Central State Hospital was founded in 1870 as the Central Lunatic Asylum for the Colored Insane at a former Confederate field hospital in Richmond's East End. Previously, it had served as a hospital for Blacks with medical as well as psychiatric conditions and was created during an era in which Virginia led the country in providing care for people with mental illness, said King Davis, a former state behavioral health commissioner who has delved deeply into the hospital's history.

However, Central also reflected an antebellum debate that came down firmly on segregating the races in mental hospitals, Davis said. Many of the formerly enslaved and free Blacks treated at the new asylum did not suffer from insanity, but instead needed care for a broad range of physical and social ills, including "unrelenting poverty."

"Central was the equivalent of an all-purposed alms house for a variety of needs," he said.