New building coming for Central State Hospital, 150 years after founding as nation's first mental hospital for Blacks

It was supposed to be a big party under a tent with two choirs to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the founding of the first mental hospital in the United States for Blacks, most of them just five years removed from enslavement.
COVID-19 turned those plans upside down, but Central State Hospital celebrated its sesquicentennial with plans for construction to begin next summer on a modern hospital that's still essential to Virginians of all races who suffer from mental illness.
"You are building on a 150-year legacy of service," Gov. Ralph Northam told Central State employees in a Zoom video address on Thursday that also included the present and past state commissioners of behavioral health and the hospital's new leader.
Alison Land, the current commissioner of the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, capped the hourlong program with the announcement that construction of a new $315 million hospital is expected to begin next summer to replace a sprawling campus of 13 outmoded buildings on 500 acres outside of Petersburg in Dinwiddie County.
The prospect of a modern, compact hospital is liberating for employees who have had to work around obsolete equipment, a fragmented campus and a wide range of "safety and security risks," said Brandi Justice, a psychologist who recently became interim CEO at Central State. "We are so used to making things work, we're sort of dumbfounded about what to ask for."
The new hospital, which the General Assembly approved last year, will include a new 111-bed forensic unit for patients with criminal charges who require psychiatric evaluation and rehabilitation. The assembly initially had balked at replacing the forensic unit at Central State, but a study completed last year concluded that the hospital remains the most cost-effective and clinically efficient place for the statewide facility, in large part because of its experienced staff.
"Patient care and support staff with knowledge and experience of the complexities for managing recovery programs for maximum security forensic patients are vital to the overall safety and success of its treatment program," concluded the report, which had studied 17 potential sites. "Given the complexities of the Central State Hospital forensic program, operational and staffing considerations are critical to location and program development."
The modern facility will replace buildings dating to 1939. A montage of historical photos included two from 1956 that showed jazz legend Louis Armstrong performing for patients of a hospital that remained racially segregated until 1968, four years after passage of the Civil Rights Act.
"It is difficult and painful to imagine what that early treatment must have looked like," said Northam, a pediatric neurologist. "Over the course of the history of this country and this commonwealth, Black people and people with mental illness are two populations who have not always been treated with dignity.'
"But I am grateful that we are in a new era," he said. "And while we continue to do necessary work to improve equity and dignity in health access and treatment, the Central State of today is a far cry from that facility of the past."
Central State Hospital was founded in 1870 as the Central Lunatic Asylum for the Colored Insane at a former Confederate field hospital in Richmond's East End. Previously, it had served as a hospital for Blacks with medical as well as psychiatric conditions and was created during an era in which Virginia led the country in providing care for people with mental illness, said King Davis, a former state behavioral health commissioner who has delved deeply into the hospital's history.
However, Central also reflected an antebellum debate that came down firmly on segregating the races in mental hospitals, Davis said. Many of the formerly enslaved and free Blacks treated at the new asylum did not suffer from insanity, but instead needed care for a broad range of physical and social ills, including "unrelenting poverty."
"Central was the equivalent of an all-purposed alms house for a variety of needs," he said.
Petersburg purchased a plantation in Dinwiddie in 1882 and gave it to the state. It became the new home of the asylum, renamed Central State Hospital in 1894. After the turn of the century, when Virginia imposed Jim Crow laws for racial segregation of almost every aspect of civil life, the hospital's population grew rapidly, reaching 5,000 patients by 1950.
Now, Central State has a capacity of just 166 patients in its civil units, apart from the maximum-security forensic unit, as Virginia has struggled to move its system of care out of institutions into communities where people can recover from their illnesses in the least restrictive environment.
The COVID-19 pandemic initially slowed admissions to the state's overcrowded mental hospitals, but as the state began reopening businesses and social activities, Land said the number of new cases surged and "we're once again at maximum capacity and crisis."
Ronald Forbes, a retired psychiatrist who worked at the hospital for 17 years and helped organize the celebration for the group Friends of Central State, asked Northam to leave a reminder for his successor in 2022 about the importance of the hospital's legacy to Virginia.
"Make sure you let him know, or her know, that they are friends of Central State," Forbes told the governor.
