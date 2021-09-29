New chance for old idea: Senators push historic tax credits to renovate schools

But the federal tax code generally prohibits nonprofit entities from using federal tax credits to benefit themselves and private investors through complicated sale lease-back deals. The rules are intended to prevent “trafficking in tax benefits.”

Dan Gecker, a Richmond-area lawyer and developer who represented both projects, devised a legal way around the prohibition through creation of pass-through entities to encourage private investment in projects that would be used by regional partners, not the cities that formerly owned the high school buildings.

Gecker, now president of the Virginia Board of Education, serves on the Commission on School Construction and Modernization, which met Wednesday in Richmond to learn more about the scope of the challenges facing local school districts in renovating or replacing out-of-date buildings.

"The bottom line is that it's a good idea to allow federal and state tax credits to be used," he said in an interview on Wednesday. "The renovation of these buildings is a civic good."

The buildings are important fixtures of communities, he said, and renovating them is far more efficient and less costly than replacing them entirely.

However, Gecker added, "It's not going to solve everybody's problem."