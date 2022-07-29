New General Assembly Building getting closer to fall completion

The new General Assembly Building is getting closer to completion. Lawmakers will move into their new work space this fall ahead of the legislative session that starts Jan. 11.

Capitol Square has been under transformation since 2016, when the General Assembly approved a $300 million project to build a new General Assembly Building and parking garage, and renovate Old City Hall. The clerks of the House of Delegates and Senate are overseeing the projects for the legislature.

The Department of General Services this week sent out photos showing indications of the building's status - inside and out. The new building will include 14 stories above grade and one below, with a total of over 414,000 square feet.

The new building's exterior is made of 1,280 concrete panels designed to be in keeping with the preserved 5-story limestone and granite facade that was preserved from the original structure built in 1912.

Among the new building's features are a two-story lobby, a large dining area on the first floor and a large House Committee Room on the lower level. It will have 386 seats in stadium seating, according to the Department of General Services.

Earlier this year almost two dozen workers employed by drywall subcontractors working on the new General Assembly Building and other big construction projects in Virginia received payouts to compensate for allegedly unpaid overtime under settlement of a federal lawsuit filed against three Richmond-area companies. U.S. District Judge Henry Hudson approved the settlement in January.