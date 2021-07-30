'New lives for long time patriots' - Afghan allies arrive at Fort Lee after Congress acts swiftly

"We do know that people are vulnerable," Kaine said.

The group that arrived at Fort Lee on Friday includes Afghans whose request for special immigration status is well-advanced. Some may require only medical screenings before they are resettled in communities in Virginia and other parts of the country, but Kaine said the process will be more complicated for thousands of others awaiting transportation out of their country while their applications are reviewed.

He said the U.S. government is establishing to process applications in Kuwait and Qatar, as well as potentially in Kazakhstan and Kosovo.

"We'll do it as expeditiously as we can, but we also want to do it in a way that protects American security," Kaine said.

Fort Lee will serve as a "short-term processing center" for Afghans, he said. The base can accommodate up to 2,500 people, but Afghan allies and their families are likely to arrive several hundred at a time.

"It will go on awhile," he said.