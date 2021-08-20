New marijuana penalty unlikely, Virginia lawmakers say

Virginians caught possessing more than an ounce of marijuana, the state’s legal limit, but less than a pound of the drug, stand to face a light, $25 civil penalty. The potential repercussions jump drastically after the one pound benchmark to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
A government watchdog says that approach is not gradual enough, and instead proposed that Virginia follow the lead of other states and create a criminal misdemeanor charge for possession above 2.5 ounces.
The proposition is facing criticism from some civil rights advocates, who say creating additional penalties goes against the goal of decriminalization and could disproportionately penalize Black Virginians, as other marijuana laws have.
The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission presented the proposal to lawmakers during the first meeting of the legislature’s Joint Commission on Cannabis Oversight, which will take a leading role in crafting marijuana policy. Two key Democratic lawmakers on the panel said they thought the creation of the misdemeanor charge would be unpopular among their caucuses but didn’t rule it out.
Whether or not to adjust penalties for possession of marijuana above the legal limit is one of myriad issues lawmakers will have to settle when they return to Richmond in January.
On July 1, Virginia officially legalized the recreational use of marijuana for adults over 21, doing away with penalties for possession below one ounce, decriminalizing possession up to a pound, and allowing for sharing by adults.
Aside from that, much of the state’s marijuana legalization law remains in limbo, awaiting another vote of approval from lawmakers. Much of the discussion is expected to center on how to structure the new legal marketplace, but lawmakers are also planning to discuss the resentencing of people imprisoned for marijuana-related crimes.
The legislative session will also create an opening for lawmakers to address issues with the current legalization law.
As the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported earlier this year, Virginia lawmakers have done little to redress people and communities harmed by the criminalization of marijuana — including those who remain incarcerated — as the state stands to make millions off the drug. Civil rights groups also worry that a hastily crafted law could still result in racially disparate enforcement and leave Virginians who don’t understand the subtle legal nuances to face criminal charges.
Lawmakers will consider this question under the new governor that Virginians will elect in November. The General Assembly itself will be remade after the November election, which could also shift the balance of power between Democrats and Republicans. Democrats currently control both legislative branches and the governor’s mansion.
During Tuesday’s meeting of the marijuana panel, Mark Gribbin, a legislative analyst with the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission said lawmakers should “strongly consider” adding a misdemeanor charge or stricter penalty for possession between an ounce and a pound of marijuana.
Gribbin said other states have stricter rules on how much marijuana a person can possess before facing a crime, compared with Virginia’s one-pound limit.
“The point of these stricter limits is presumably to deter illegal distribution,” Gribbin said. “Most other states have misdemeanor possession charges that kick in at 1 to 5 ounces, depending on the state.”
Gribbin suggested setting stricter limits wouldn’t hinder recreational personal use. “Sixteen ounces or one pound is a substantial amount for someone to be carrying around, that's about a gallon-sized Ziploc bag full of marijuana worth a few thousand dollars,” he said.
A coalition of civil rights groups working on marijuana legalization in the state came out strongly against the proposal.
Kalia Harris, co-director of the Virginia Student Power Network, one of the groups in the coalition, urged lawmakers to steer clear of creating more marijuana-related crimes as they move to legalize the drug and repair some of the harm done by the disparate enforcement of marijuana laws.
Harris noted that young adults and people of color are more likely to face marijuana-related charges. A study from JLARC found last year that Black Virginians were more likely to face marijuana-related charges even though white and Black Virginians consume marijuana at similar rates.
Harris said that a criminal penalty, compared with a civil penalty, could have “drastically different implications” for Virginians, including a notch on someone’s criminal record and difficulty obtaining housing and federal education aid.
Del. Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, who sits on the oversight panel, said he is opposed to the proposed new misdemeanor charge simply because he doesn’t trust that the stricter penalty would be enforced fairly.
“Based on all of the research we have, we know these crimes are disproportionately applied to Black people,” Scott said in an interview. “If I knew it would be applied fairly, maybe I would say, that could be OK.”
“I would be surprised if it happened,” Scott added on the prospects of the JLARC proposal.
Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, who chairs the new cannabis panel, said similarly that the proposal might not get traction from the panel.
“I understand the logic of having an intermediate penalty,” Ebbin said. “I haven’t come to a final conclusion yet, but I’m not sure there is support to create a new crime.”
Ebbin said he would consider increasing the civil fine after a certain threshold as a way to create a “step” between the $25 fine and the felony charge.
A spokesperson for Majority Leader Charniele Herring of Alexandria, the highest-ranking House Democrat on the oversight panel, and its vice chair, said the lawmaker was unavailable for comment. Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, a key House Republican on criminal justice issues, also could not be reached for comment.
Up next for marijuana legalization
Legal sales in Virginia aren’t expected to kick off until 2024, leaving recreational users three avenues to procure marijuana: the illicit market, gifts from other adults, and the harvest of their own plants.
There’s no denying Virginia’s illegal market is already large and thriving, and if interest among Virginians increases, it could continue to grow.
Last year, Virginia had the fourth-largest illicit market in the nation, encompassing about $1.8 billion in sales, or 3% of the estimated $60 billion national market, according to New Frontier Data’s U.S. Cannabis Report.
During the commission’s first hearing, lawmakers began probing at whether that timeline could be sped up, including by allowing the state’s medical marijuana dispensaries to begin selling to recreational customers.
The commission didn’t come close to a decision on the topic, but Ebbin said during the meeting that the issue merited further consideration at future meetings.
At their next meeting, lawmakers are expected to discuss resentencing for people incarcerated on marijuana legalization charges. They’re also planning to talk about parental rights, housing rights and employment protections for recreational users, and treatment options for people under the age of 21 found in possession of marijuana.
