New owner of Imperial Plaza to move out assisted living residents to make way for senior apartments

The new owner of the Imperial Plaza retirement community says it is working with state regulators and other providers of senior care to find new homes for almost 100 residents in assisted living rooms who will be displaced in a transition to an apartment community entirely for independent seniors.
The companies that bought the 54-year-old retirement complex this month informed assisted living residents last week that they will have to move to new homes within 60 days as part of the transition to Legacy at Imperial Village, as the community is now known.
"Our plan is to convert the property to a more active adult, 55-plus lifestyle community," said Barry Zolty, partner in Brentwood Investment Group, based in Lakewood, N.J.
Brentwood and The Bluestone Group, a New York-based real estate investment firm, purchased the Imperial Plaza property for $75 million with plans to completely renovate the four residential towers in the complex, Richmond BizSense reported in early March.
However, those plans do not include 98 residents in assisted living apartments, including a memory care unit for people with dementia. People in assisted living require help with daily activities, such as eating, dressing, bathing and walking, but not skilled nursing care.
"This has left many people scrambling to find a new home for their elderly parents," said one man, who asked not to be identified because of a relative who lives in the complex.
The sale did not include a 128-bed skilled nursing facility operated on adjacent property by ManorCare Health Services and licensed by the Virginia Department of Health.
Zolty said the company gave notice to assisted living residents last week after conferring with the Virginia Department of Social Services, which licenses and regulates assisted living facilities.
The department confirmed on Wednesday that it had been notified that the complex had been sold but was unable to provide any information about the transition for assisted living residents.
"We were able to transition a portion of residents to the [independent living] buildings and provide care there," Zolty said Wednesday. "We have partnered with a few facilities in the area who have been assisting residents through this process."
The shift away from assisted living also will affect 50 employees who work in the assisted living and memory care units at Imperial Village, he said.
The company has offered jobs to some employees to work in the independent living apartment buildings in the complex, he said. "We hosted a successful job fair and staff have competitive offers and incentives available to them."
"Additional employee incentives are being announced to ensure staff will continue to offer the best care throughout the transition process," Zolty said.
The complex, built in 1967, currently includes 742 apartments for independent seniors, in addition to the assisted living and memory care rooms.
Renovations, expected to take up to 12 months to complete, already have on the buildings. The company also has begun making improvements to the grounds of the gated community, including creating a putting green and bocce court, as part of a plan for a younger, more active seniors community.
The assisted living units didn't fit the owner's new vision for the property, Zolty said. "We want to shift from facilities to senior living apartments."
With that transition underway, he said residents who need assisted living care would be better served in ground-level, garden style apartments than the multistory towers at Imperial.
"They would be able to receive better care," Zolty said.
