New owner of Imperial Plaza to move out assisted living residents to make way for senior apartments

The new owner of the Imperial Plaza retirement community says it is working with state regulators and other providers of senior care to find new homes for almost 100 residents in assisted living rooms who will be displaced in a transition to an apartment community entirely for independent seniors.

The companies that bought the 54-year-old retirement complex this month informed assisted living residents last week that they will have to move to new homes within 60 days as part of the transition to Legacy at Imperial Village, as the community is now known.

"Our plan is to convert the property to a more active adult, 55-plus lifestyle community," said Barry Zolty, partner in Brentwood Investment Group, based in Lakewood, N.J.

Brentwood and The Bluestone Group, a New York-based real estate investment firm, purchased the Imperial Plaza property for $75 million with plans to completely renovate the four residential towers in the complex, Richmond BizSense reported in early March.

However, those plans do not include 98 residents in assisted living apartments, including a memory care unit for people with dementia. People in assisted living require help with daily activities, such as eating, dressing, bathing and walking, but not skilled nursing care.