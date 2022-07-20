New role for Aubrey Layne: chairman of Port Authority Board

Aubrey Layne, a former Virginia Beach businessman who served as Cabinet secretary for two Democratic governors, is the new chairman of the Virginia Port Authority board of directions.

Layne, now of Chesapeake, had been appointed to the board a year ago by then-Gov. Ralph Northam, whom he served as secretary of finance. The board elected him chairman on July 12.

Previously, he had served as secretary of transportation under then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe, overseeing the port as Virginia's biggest transportation asset and one of the state's largest economic drivers.

"His leadership is going to be invaluable because of his experience in this port and his wider understanding of an integrated transportation system and its benefits to the state," said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the authority, which oversees the Port of Virginia, including the Richmond Marine Terminal on the James River in South Richmond.

"Equally important is knowledge he gained from working under two governors and the relationships he developed in Richmond during that time," Edwards said.

Layne also developed a relationship with Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican who defeated McAuliffe last fall, serving on his transition team and then as a special unpaid adviser to the new governor, as well as new Secretary of Finance Steve Cummings.

While the board made the decision to elect him as chairman, Layne said Wednesday that he spoke to Youngkin after he was first nominated for the position.

"I wanted to make sure he was OK with it, and he was," Layne said.

Youngkin recently appointed four new members to the board, in addition to new state Treasurer David Richardson, who is filling the seat previously held by his predecessor, former Treasurer Manju Ganeriwala.

The governor's other appointments are:

- Shaza L. Anderson, CEO of Trustar Bank;

- James C. Burnett, vice president and chief financial officer of W.M. Jordan Co.;

- Michael W. Coleman, president and CEO of CV International Inc. and Capes Shipping; and

- John W. Kirk III, chairman of Associated Asphalt.

Layne said that "no vote was taken [on the new chairman] until his people were seated."

Dr. Faith B. Power, first appointed to the board in 2014, was elected as vice chair.

Layne was secretary of transportation from 2014 to 2018, after previous Gov. Bob McDonnell entertained offers to sell the port, which now generates an estimated $47 billion annually in gross state product.

Under McAuliffe, the port said it invested more than $800 million to modernize and expand its two major shipping container terminals - Norfolk International Terminals and Virginia International Gateway in Portsmouth. Now, the port is investing $1.4 billion to generate new business and handle what it calls "an ongoing shift in trade to the U.S. East Coast."

"It's really cool to oversee a lot of the stuff we started," Layne said.