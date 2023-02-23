Tensions are mounting between House Republicans and Senate Democrats over agreement on changes to the state budget, with ongoing negotiations already too late for the General Assembly to adjourn on time on Saturday.

House rules require that legislators receive a copy of the proposed budget agreement at least 48 hours before they vote on it, so the earliest assembly could act on a budget deal would be Sunday to allow staff time to print the document for delegates and senators to read it.

That's not likely, either.

"I'm hoping we're only two or three days late," Senate Finance Co-Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, said Thursday afternoon, after she said House Appropriations Chair Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, did not show for a planned meeting.

Knight said they missed each other in an exchange of text messages and calls between floor sessions in both chambers but, earlier in the day, he was fuming over the slow pace of budget negotiations.

"They haven't met with me for two days," Knight complained in a text message on Thursday morning.

The political stakes are high in an election year for all 140 members of the General Assembly, many of them facing party primary opponents this spring, as Republicans and Democrats vie for legislative control in the last two years of Youngkin's term.

The House and Senate are divided by a $1 billion gap in available budget revenues because Republicans support and Democrats oppose a package of tax cuts Youngkin is proposing.

House Republicans have publicly pressured Senate Democrats to speed the pace of negotiations since the chambers adopted their respective budget bills on Feb. 9. There has been little sign of progress amid warnings that the assembly could decline to adopt any changes and rely on the two-year budget that Youngkin signed into law last June.

But that would prevent the adoption of $2.6 billion in new spending, in addition to tax cuts, that Youngkin proposed because of flush state revenues. It also would block the Senate from diverting the money from those tax cut proposals to other priorities, such as additional raises for teachers and state employees and $1 billion more for K-12 schools.

Adjourning without a budget also would prevent Youngkin from securing up to $300 million for a special transportation fund that he would largely control for economic development projects or additional funding for the state to buy land for potential industry megasites to prevent it from being taken for other, less economically valuable uses. It would stop the Senate from blocking any potential bid by the governor to occupy renovated Old City Hall next to Capitol Square instead of sharing it with critical legislative agencies.

No new budget would end Petersburg's bid to hold a referendum this year on a proposed $1.4 billion casino resort and mixed-use development, while allowing Richmond to hold another vote on its proposed $600 million casino. After the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee killed two proposals for the Petersburg casino, its hopes rest on a budget deal, but that also could be unlikely.

"I'm totally opposed to any more casinos, anywhere, including Tysons Corner or Reston," said Howell, referring to a short-lived proposal by Sen. David Marsden, D-Fairfax, to allow public consideration of a casino along the Metro Silver Line corridor in Northern Virginia.

The House and Senate already were at odds over how much money to devote to preparing megasites for economic development, when Howell's committee rankled Knight by gutting his proposal to allow the state to buy property as a last resort to protect it for major industrial projects.

Instead, the Senate committee voted Monday to convene a work group to come up with plan later this year for a "business ready site acquisition program."

"They tried to play me," Knight said Thursday.

The Senate smoothed over the dispute by amending House Bill 1842 on the Senate floor on Thursday to create the fund with legislative oversight and protection of local government interest in economically valuable land. The revised bill passed by a 39-1 vote, with only Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, opposed.

"This is a bill where we had a legislative epiphany," said Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City.

Howell, who is not expected to seek re-election this year, said leaving Richmond without a revised budget is not a reasonable option.

"Just leave all that money sitting there when we have such pressing needs? It makes no sense," she said.

Howell noted that Youngkin had not met with budget negotiators or written them a letter about his priorities, as is customary. "This year is different," she said.

But she said she is optimistic that when budget negotiators find time to meet, they will be able to reach a compromise that could satisfy both sides, as well as Youngkin, who also will have his chance to propose budget amendments for the assembly to consider at its veto session on April 12.

"We're getting a pretty good idea of what the governor will accept and we're moving in that direction," Howell said.

Knight said he also is optimistic. "It wouldn't surprise me if we come back sometime next week and sign this thing," he said.