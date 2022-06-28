Newman says enforcement of abortion law could target licenses of doctors

A state senator who is working on Gov. Glenn Youngkin's legislative effort to bar most abortions after 15 weeks says enforcement could target the licenses of doctors who violate such a ban.

"There could be physicians whose licenses could be at stake," Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg said in an interview with Washington's WTOP radio. “The state licensing process is most likely the best way to go about enforcement."

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, which had guaranteed abortion rights for nearly 50 years.

Youngkin said Friday that he will seek to ban most abortions after 15 weeks. Youngkin said during his campaign for governor that he backs exceptions in cases of rape, incest or when a woman's life is in jeopardy.

Youngkin said he has asked Sens. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, and Newman, and Dels. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, and Margaret Ransone, R-Westmoreland, to “join us in an effort to bring together legislators and advocates from across the Commonwealth on this issue to find areas where we can agree and chart the most successful path forward.”

The 13 states with abortion bans triggered by the overturning of Roe v. Wade have enforcement mechanisms that include felony charges for people who perform or try to perform abortions, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

Republicans hold a 52-48 edge in the House of Delegates and Democrats hold a 21-19 edge in the state Senate.

Senate Democratic leaders pledge to oppose further abortion regulations. For example, Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, tweeted this week that in 2012 some Senate Republicans backed a bill that would have required women getting abortions to submit to a transvaginal ultrasound. The sponsor withdrew the bill.

"So no I will NOT be listening to them on abortion regulation," Lucas tweeted.

Newman told WTOP that it will not be easy to get a 15-week bill through the legislature next winter, but he thinks proponents have a "good chance" of passing the bill.

"We will need to get the conservatives and also some moderates and some of the more conservative Democrats," he said.

Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, said in a statement Friday that he supports legal abortion only “up to the moment a fetus can feel pain.” If he sides with the Senate’s 19 Republicans next year, GOP Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears would be a tie-breaking vote to pass abortion restrictions.

Newman said proponents favor a 15-week bill but a 20-week standard could be a fallback position. Ten states bar abortion at 20 weeks post fertilization, according to the Guttmacher Institute.