No concession from Republican challengers in losses in two Virginia congressional districts

In Virginia, Biden defeated Trump by almost 450,000 votes - a margin of more than nine percentage points. The Associated Press declared the former vice president the victor on Saturday after Biden won Pennsylvania, but the president is challenging the election outcome there and in other battleground states crucial to the Electoral College vote necessary to win the presidency.

The Republican Party of Virginia sent an email on Tuesday that alleged "corruption and voter fraud" in the presidential election and solicited donations for an "election integrity fund."

"This election is under attack by the corrupt Democrats," Virginia Republican Party Chairman Rich Anderson said in the email. "We cannot stand idly by and let them get away with this!"

Benjamin, a fervent Trump supporter, did not respond to requests on Wednesday for evidence of election fraud or details about any legal challenge that he planned to file.

His email focuses on fundraising and urges supporters to donate money to pay legal bills to contest the election results. It does not say that he has filed a lawsuit to do so.

McEachin's campaign declined to respond to the allegations.