State employees could be big winners in the budget negotiations about to begin between the House of Delegates and Senate, but the money carries a message for state government agencies — staff up and produce.

The competing budgets each include money for a 2% raise for state government employees and state-supported local workers — on top of the 5% raises the legislature and Gov. Glenn Youngkin approved last year for each year of the two-year state budget. The Senate has upped the incentives with an additional $1,000 bonus on Dec. 1, while the House and governor also have approved money for targeted incentives to hire, keep and — in some cases — train workers in hard-to-fill jobs such as nursing.

"I'm really at the point where there are no more excuses," said Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, chair of the Senate Finance Subcommittee on General Government, which oversees the state work force and compensation.

"We've given them 12% [raise] over two years, and a bonus — that pretty aggressive," Petersen said in an interview on Friday. ""We're doing what's necessary in order to keep people. Every employer in the country is looking at the same issues."

General Assembly budget leaders want state agencies to return to the staffing and productively levels they had before the COVID-19 pandemic began three years ago, so they know they have to boost compensation to make government jobs attractive, especially in hands-on positions in health care, law enforcement and corrections.

"We're trying to pay a competitive wage to keep our state employees," House Appropriations Chair Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, said Friday. "We've got to pay an honest day's wage for an honest day's work."

But advocates for state employees say the raises, bonuses and targeted incentives are long overdue for government jobs that can't compete with comparable positions in the private sector.

"Every year, we play catch-up, even before the pandemic," said Dylan Bishop, executive director of the Virginia Governmental Employees Association. "We don't need to play catch-up — we need to get out ahead of this."

Vacancy rate of 21%

The results are mixed, based on a recent survey by the Virginia Department of Human Resource Management of job vacancies in state agencies, including some that have been hit especially hard during the pandemic. The survey showed a total vacancy rate of 21%, or 15,210 positions out of 71,211 funded.

The numbers include colleges and universities that operate their own personnel systems, so the reported vacancies are misleading. For example, Virginia Commonwealth University shows a vacancy rate of 58% or 738 positions, but the Richmond-based institution hasn't filled state classified positions since 2018, when it moved most employees to a new University and Academic Professional classification. VCU has 284 vacancies among those positions, or about 8% of the 3,504 funded. It said it has 408 classified state employees.

The Virginia Employment Commission has been at the epicenter of the pandemic's seismic effect on state government, fielding about 2 million requests for unemployment insurance benefits during the worst of the pandemic. It's not a general fund agency, meaning it doesn't depend on state tax revenues to operate, but instead on a under-sized share of federal payroll taxes.

But the agency also has been the target of the greatest public ire and political concern because of long backlogs in verifying how people lost their jobs, determining eligibility for unemployment benefits, and, most pressing now, processing appeals of agency decisions on eligibility.

"The VEC desperately needs more staff and the state needs to make that happen," said Pat Levy-Lavelle, an attorney at the Legal Aid Justice Center, which was part of a legal coalition that filed a lawsuit in federal court over delays in processing requests for benefits, forcing then-Gov. Ralph Northam to use state funds to deal with the crisis.

The new human resources survey — delivered to Petersen's subcommittee and the Richmond Times-Dispatch, upon request — shows the VEC with a 45% vacancy rate for classified positions, with 859 vacancies, as of Jan. 25.

But those numbers don't tell the whole story at the agency, which the survey said employs 1,049 people. That's 184 more staff than the maximum employment level authorized by the state, which is 865 full-time classified positions. Under the state budget, the number of authorized employees at VEC "may fluctuate depending on workload and funding availability" because of the agency's sensitivity to unemployment and the economy.

"There is language in the budget that allows us to increase our staff beyond [our maximum allowed level] when needed, such as during the Great Recession and the Pandemic," Virginia Employment Commissioner Carrie Roth said Friday.

The VEC said the survey also is misleading because it includes both "classified restricted and non-restricted positions," which are funded differently. Roth said the agency employs 830 people in non-restricted classified positions and is trying to fill 31 additional positions. That doesn't include hundreds of contract employees hired during the pandemic to answer telephone calls from frustrated Virginians and adjudicate disputes over eligibility for benefits.

Roth said the 859 vacancies shown in the new survey are "inactive positions" that VEC had filled in response to the pandemic.

The agency has eliminated or reduced some backlogs since Youngkin took office, but advocates say it's too soon to roll back staffing at the agency, which has a backlog of almost 95,000 appeals awaiting a first-level hearing. The average wait time for those appeals is 362.5 days, the fifth longest in the country according to U.S. Department of Labor statistics at the end of last year.

"Virginians have been waiting for a long time for hearings on their cases," Levy-Lavelle said.

'DMV faces resource and turnover challenges'

Legislators are happier with improvements at the Department of Motor Vehicle, a front-line state agency that temporarily closed customer service centers during the pandemic and then reopened them for appointments only. The DMV and VEC were two agencies Petersen said "had a lot of room for improvement coming out of the pandemic."

The DMV has a vacancy rate of 15%, or about 330 classified positions, most of them support jobs at agency headquarters in Richmond. Spokesperson Jessica Cowardin said that 92% of the jobs requiring face-to-face interactions with customers are filled. At the same time, the average wait time for customers fell from 37 minutes in 2019, before the pandemic began, to 11 minutes in January, which Petersen attributed to efforts by Youngkin's new Chief Transformation Officer Eric Moeller.

"Like many other business in the wake of the pandemic, DMV faces resource and turnover challenges, which we're addressing with data-driven strategies," Cowardin said.

Other state agencies with high vacancy rates in the survey include health care and law enforcement operations, in which employees have high-stress, high-contact jobs in often difficult environments. "Overall, we're seeing a decline in the [24 hours/7 days a week] positions," said Janet Lawson, director of the Department of Human Resources Management.

The Department of Juvenile Justice shows a vacancy rate of 28%, or 490 positions, despite using signing bonuses, pay incentives and other ways to attract job applicants. "Like many employers today, the [department] is challenged with filling vacancies in a highly competitive labor market and in a post-pandemic climate where more job seekers are looking for alternatives to in-person positions, like those we are attempting to fill since they involved caring for and providing services to youth," spokesperson Melodie Martin said.

The Department of Corrections has a vacancy rate of 24%, or 3,147 positions, despite raises and targeted compensation approved in the budget last year. About half of those vacancies are correctional officers, spokperson George Sisson said, with the department losing people to retirement or other jobs with higher pay, opportunities to work from home and less difficult working conditions.

The compensation included in the budget last year "have had a positive impact on the trajectory of our vacancy rates," Sisson said. "While our corrections officer vacancy rates had steadily climbed since the onset of the pandemic, the new salary structure has allowed us to stabilize these rates and realize some success."

Health care agencies also are "having a difficult time retaining and recruiting staff," Lawson said.

The Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services shows a vacancy rate of 25%, or 1,694 positions, in the survey. The department said it has made improvements in hiring direct service aides and registered nurses at its institutions, but is lagging in filling positions for licensed practical nurses. Vacancies are slightly higher in security and other positions than year ago. The vacancy rate for jobs in food services and environmental services is 24%, after reaching as high as 50% in some state hospitals.

The agency has "made some real progress," spokesperson Lauren Cunningham said, but she acknowledged, "We can build remarkable plans for transforming the system, but without a sufficient quality workforce to deliver the care, these efforts won't succeed."

