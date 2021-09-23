No 'Russian roulette': Va. senators vow firm stand on preventing debt default

Virginia’s U.S. senators say Democrats will not allow Senate Republicans to play a game of “Russian roulette” with a potential default on the country’s existing debt as part of a political standoff over future spending proposals pending in Congress.
Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, both Democrats and former Virginia governors, said Republicans are flirting with economic disaster by vowing to vote next week against a budget compromise that would extend funding of the federal government until December to avoid a shutdown and raise the debt ceiling to sidestep a potential default.
“Shutting down the government or having the markets get spooked and raising interest rates ... would be a disaster,” Warner said in a media briefing on Thursday. “It feels like that’s the kind of Russian roulette they’re willing to play.”
Kaine, speaking to the media an hour later, predicted that Democratic majorities in both chambers of Congress would do whatever it takes to prevent a default when the country reaches its current debt ceiling next month, even if that means changing Senate rules that allow minority party filibuster or raising the debt ceiling in a pending budget bill.
“Democrats are not going to allow a default; we’re not going to,” he said. “We never flirt with it. We never threaten it, and we won’t allow it.”
The Senate is set to vote Monday on a short-term spending bill that the House of Representatives approved Tuesday by a party-line vote of 220-211. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., vows that Republicans will oppose the continuing resolution and any attempt to raise the debt ceiling as part of a political strategy to defeat a spending package of up to $3.5 trillion that Democrats are fashioning with President Joe Biden.
Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, voted against the resolution, along with the three other Republicans in Virginia’s congressional delegation, although he said he does not advocate shutting down the federal government.
“I am opposed to government shutdowns,” Wittman said on Tuesday. “But it is wholly irresponsible for us to continue spending well beyond our means without a plan to get the nation’s fiscal house in order.”
Democrats respond that it’s irresponsible to not continue funding the government — particularly since Congress adopted a law that requires federal employees to be paid during a shutdown — as well as provide aid to victims of hurricanes, wildfires and other natural disasters.
“Particularly as we rebuild from the damage caused by the [COVID-19] pandemic, a government shutdown would be beyond reckless,” said Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, one of seven Virginia Democrats to support the resolution, which she said also would provide aid to resettle Afghan allies evacuated from Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover last month.
The political game of chicken revolves around two pending spending packages — one a $1 trillion bipartisan bill to pay for a wide range of public infrastructure projects and create jobs, and the other the $3.5 trillion plan to address Democratic priorities from child care to climate change that has no Republican support on either side of Congress.
Those spending proposals have become tied together as part of a Democratic strategy that would delay action on the infrastructure bill in the House until the Senate acts on the larger budget package through a reconciliation process that could bypass a Republican filibuster and pass on a party-line vote, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking a 50-50 tie.
Democrats have not been united on the strategy, with centrists pushing for a stand-alone vote on the infrastructure package that Warner played a key role in shaping in bipartisan negotiations. Progressive Democrats, especially in the House, say they will not support one without the other.
Virginia elections
The outcome could not only affect Biden’s economic agenda but also pending Virginia elections for governor, other statewide offices and control of the House of Delegates. The president’s popularity has fallen in Virginia after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, and it’s hurting Democratic candidates in state races, veteran Richmond political commentator Bob Holsworth said Thursday.
“It’s hard to think much else has changed, other than Biden’s [approval rating] numbers, that has led to a slip in Democratic [polling] numbers,” Holsworth said.
Warner and Kaine predict that Biden’s approval ratings will recover, and so will Democratic candidates in Virginia, especially if Congress can come to an agreement on the infrastructure and budget bills soon.
“I’m confident we’re going to get a deal on an infrastructure bill and a reconciliation bill that’s going to be very, very good for Virginia, pretty quickly,” Kaine said. “You’re going to see, I think, a big win delivered by Democrats and by President Biden, and that will play in the minds of Virginia voters, I’m sure, in the November elections.”
Getting that deal would require Democrats to unify on a package that can pass with no votes to spare. “I think the president’s numbers will come roaring back, but in many ways it’s incumbent ... on us, the Democrats, to come to ‘yes,’ ” Warner said.
The political consequences are not clear if the government shuts down and refuses to raise the debt ceiling. “Who gets blamed?” Holsworth said. “Right now, they’re blaming Democrats because they’re in power.”
But Democrats say raising the debt ceiling is necessary to pay for trillions in borrowing to pay for tax cuts enacted under then-President Donald Trump, regardless of future spending. Defaulting on the debt, they say, would raise the cost of paying that money back, increase interest rates on home mortgages and credit cards, undermine the economic recovery and ruin the nation’s credit.
“To mess with the full faith and credit of the United States is the ultimate act of irresponsibility and selfishness,” Warner said.
