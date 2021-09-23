No 'Russian roulette': Va. senators vow firm stand on preventing debt default

“It’s hard to think much else has changed, other than Biden’s [approval rating] numbers, that has led to a slip in Democratic [polling] numbers,” Holsworth said.

Warner and Kaine predict that Biden’s approval ratings will recover, and so will Democratic candidates in Virginia, especially if Congress can come to an agreement on the infrastructure and budget bills soon.

“I’m confident we’re going to get a deal on an infrastructure bill and a reconciliation bill that’s going to be very, very good for Virginia, pretty quickly,” Kaine said. “You’re going to see, I think, a big win delivered by Democrats and by President Biden, and that will play in the minds of Virginia voters, I’m sure, in the November elections.”

Getting that deal would require Democrats to unify on a package that can pass with no votes to spare. “I think the president’s numbers will come roaring back, but in many ways it’s incumbent ... on us, the Democrats, to come to ‘yes,’ ” Warner said.

The political consequences are not clear if the government shuts down and refuses to raise the debt ceiling. “Who gets blamed?” Holsworth said. “Right now, they’re blaming Democrats because they’re in power.”